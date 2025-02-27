While today’s announcement is a promising start, Ocelot is still a prototype and AWS is committed to continuing to invest in quantum research and refining its approach. In the same way it took many years of development and learnings of running x86 systems (a widely used computer architecture for central processing units) reliably and securely at scale to build Graviton into one of the leading chips in the cloud, AWS is taking a similar approach to quantum computing. “We’re just getting started and we believe we have several more stages of scaling to go through,” said Painter. “It’s a very tough problem to tackle, and we will need to continue investing in basic research, while staying connected to, and learning from, important work being done in academia. Right now, our task is to keep innovating across the quantum computing stack, to keep examining whether we're using the right architecture, and to incorporate these learnings into our engineering efforts. It’s a flywheel of continuous improvement and scaling.”

