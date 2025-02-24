Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the availability of Anthropic's Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the AI safety and research company’s most intelligent model to date, in Amazon Bedrock. According to Anthropic, the model is a first-of-its-kind ‘hybrid reasoning’ model. It empowers customers to choose between standard and extended thinking modes, so they can find their preferred balance of speed, cost, and depth of answer.
Why you should care
Claude 3.7 Sonnet combines the capabilities of a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) with those of a reasoning model. While an LLM typically generates text and understands language patterns, a reasoning model is a specific type of LLM that can also break complex problems down into steps, showing its ‘chain of thought’ for arriving at a solution. Claude 3.7 Sonnet is different from other models on the market because it can do both. Customers can pick when they want the model to answer normally, and when they want it to ‘think’ for longer and ‘show its work’ before answering—choosing between standard mode for rapid responses or extended thinking mode before answering. Customers can control the budget for reasoning, enabling them to select the optimal balance across speed, performance, and cost for their application.
“Early customers using Claude 3.7 Sonnet have reported the biggest gains in math, physics, competition coding, and in-depth analysis when using extended thinking. Combined with the rich set of capabilities available in Amazon Bedrock, Claude 3.7 Sonnet will enable customers to build more sophisticated GenAI-powered applications,” said Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI, AWS.
Meet the AI: What is Claude 3.7 Sonnet
If Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet were a person, it would be that brilliant colleague who can as easily answer your questions on the spot about nuanced industry topics as they can spend hours meticulously planning a complex project—clearly outlining their thought process and calculations at every step of the way.
Straight from the source, Anthropic on Claude 3.7 Sonnet
“Claude 3.7 Sonnet marks an important milestone in our journey to build AI that is optimized for helping any organization accomplish real-world, practical tasks. This is a first-of-its-kind hybrid model capable of both responding rapidly and reasoning deeply when needed—just as humans do,” said Kate Jensen, Head of Revenue at Anthropic. “Claude 3.7 Sonnet brings the world closer to using AI systems that can truly collaborate with humans on our most important challenges.”
Crunching the numbers
- Claude 3.7 Sonnet can produce responses up to 128,000 tokens long—15 times longer than its predecessor—with 64,000 output tokens enabled by default. A token is the smallest unit of text data a model can process (e.g., a word, phrase, or an individual character). Longer responses are particularly effective for rich code and content generation.
- Customers can also control the budget for thinking. What this means is they can tell Claude to think for no more than N tokens, for any value of N up to its output limit of 128K tokens. This allows them to trade off speed (and cost) for quality of answer.
The bigger story
The addition of Claude 3.7 Sonnet to Amazon Bedrock reinforces AWS’ commitment to offering customers the broadest selection of models from leading AI companies—making it the easiest way to build and scale GenAI applications. By offering a single model that can handle both quick queries (with high speed and accuracy) and complex reasoning tasks, Anthropic is making advanced AI capabilities more accessible and practical for businesses of all sizes. Claude 3.7 Sonnet is state-of-the-art for coding, and delivers advancements in computer use, agentic capabilities, complex reasoning, and content generation.
What's around the corner
Customers can use Claude 3.7 Sonnet in Amazon Bedrock to build and deploy GenAI applications. What’s particularly exciting for teams across industries including financial services, data analysis, and research and development, is that Claude can now solve problems in minutes that once took days of manual effort.
Dive deeper
Visit the AWS News blog for more detailed information about Claude 3.7 Sonnet, including how to deploy the model in Bedrock and potential use cases, or check out Claude 3.7 Sonnet in Amazon Bedrock.
How to use Claude 3.7 Sonnet
