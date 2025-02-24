Claude 3.7 Sonnet combines the capabilities of a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) with those of a reasoning model. While an LLM typically generates text and understands language patterns, a reasoning model is a specific type of LLM that can also break complex problems down into steps, showing its ‘chain of thought’ for arriving at a solution. Claude 3.7 Sonnet is different from other models on the market because it can do both. Customers can pick when they want the model to answer normally, and when they want it to ‘think’ for longer and ‘show its work’ before answering—choosing between standard mode for rapid responses or extended thinking mode before answering. Customers can control the budget for reasoning, enabling them to select the optimal balance across speed, performance, and cost for their application.