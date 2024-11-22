Anthropic names AWS its primary training partner and will use AWS Trainium to train and deploy its largest foundation models; Amazon to invest additional $4 billion in Anthropic.
Last September, Amazon and Anthropic announced a strategic collaboration, which included Anthropic naming Amazon Web Services (AWS) its primary cloud provider and Amazon making a $4 billion investment in Anthropic. That announcement was underpinned by the rapid adoption of the Claude family of models on AWS, following its addition to Amazon Bedrock in April of last year. Today, Amazon and Anthropic are deepening their collaboration. Anthropic is now naming AWS its primary training partner, in addition to continuing to be its primary cloud provider, and will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to train and deploy its future foundation models. Both companies will continue to work closely to keep advancing Trainium's hardware and software capabilities.
This next phase of the collaboration will even further enhance the already premium performance, security, and privacy Amazon Bedrock provides for customers running Claude models. Additionally, Anthropic and AWS have collaborated to give AWS customers early access to the ability to do fine-tuning with their own data on Anthropic models, a customization benefit that AWS customers will uniquely enjoy for each model for a period of time on new Claude models.
"The response from AWS customers who are developing generative AI applications powered by Anthropic in Amazon Bedrock has been remarkable," said Matt Garman, AWS CEO. "By continuing to deploy Anthropic models in Amazon Bedrock and collaborating with Anthropic on the development of our custom Trainium chips, we’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies. We’ve been impressed by Anthropic’s pace of innovation and commitment to responsible development of generative AI, and look forward to deepening our collaboration."
"This has been a year of breakout growth for Claude, and our collaboration with Amazon has been instrumental in bringing Claude's capabilities to millions of end users across tens of thousands of customers on Amazon Bedrock," said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic. "We’re looking forward to working with Amazon to train and power our most advanced AI models using AWS Trainium, and helping to unlock the full potential of their technology."
Anthropic repeatedly set new benchmarks for large language model performance throughout 2024, as demonstrated by the Claude 3 and Claude 3.5 model families which are both available in Amazon Bedrock. Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which was recently upgraded with advanced agentic capabilities including computer use, outperforms all publicly available models on agentic coding tasks, according to Anthropic's testing. Given this exceptional performance and the ability to choose from the broad selection of high performing models available in Amazon Bedrock, customers such as Arcanum AI, b.well, HackerOne, HUDstats, Forcura, Iterate, NinjaTech.ai, Rexera, Sapio Sciences, StarTree, Thematic, and Tulip are among the latest to move their generative AI workloads from other leading model providers to AWS.
These companies join tens of thousands of customers, from startups to enterprises and government institutions, already running their generative AI workloads using Anthropic’s state-of-the-art models in the AWS cloud, and taking advantage of the high performance, reliability, and security it brings. Customers using Anthropic’s advanced generative AI and the broad capabilities available from Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s fully managed service that provides secure access to the industry’s top foundation models, are powering everything from customer service chatbots, coding assistants, and translation applications, to drug discovery, engineering design, and complex business processes. These customers include, ADP, Airtable, Alida, Amdocs, BrainBox AI, Bridgewater Associates, Broadridge, CelcomDigi, Clariant, Cloudera, Crypto.com, Degas Ltd., DoorDash, Dovetail, Druva, Enverus, FeatherSnap, Forcura, Genesys, Genomics England, Georgia-Pacific, GoDaddy, HappyFox, Health eCareers, iFood, Instructure, Intuit, Jaja Finance, KT, Kytes, Lawpath, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, Lili, LivTech, Lonely Planet, M1 Finance, Mend.io, Mitsubishi Electric, nCino, Netsmart, NextGen Healthcare, Nexxiot, Nomura Holdings, Parsyl, Perplexity AI, Pfizer, the PGA TOUR, Proto Hologram, Ricoh, Rocket Companies, Ryanair, Shield, Showpad, Siemens, Swindon Borough Council, T-Mobile, TUI, Verisk, Zendesk, and more. To get started with Claude in Amazon Bedrock, visit https://aws.amazon.com/bedrock/claude/.
About Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
About Anthropic
Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.
Forward-looking statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict, including statements regarding planned investments, anticipated business activities, and expected benefits of the expanded collaboration between Amazon and Anthropic, such as expected developments, performance, scaling, or impacts as a result of the collaboration; the reliability, safety, security, applications, or effectiveness of artificial intelligence technologies; and increased or early accessibility of new features, models, and tools. We use words such as will, believes, expects, future, potential, continue, look forward, keep, take advantage, and similar expressions, as well as words referring to future outcomes such as train, make, accelerate, push, achieve, commitment, advance, deliver, power, unlock, bring, collaborate, develop, become, build, deploy, provide, invest, help, use, next phase, and variations of such words, to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, among others, changes in global economic conditions and customer demand and spending, inflation, interest rates, regional labor market constraints, world events, the rate of growth of cloud services and new and emerging technologies, the amount that Amazon invests in new business opportunities and the timing of those investments, the mix of products and services sold to customers, competition, management of growth, international growth and expansion, the outcomes of claims, litigation, government investigations, and other proceedings, data center optimization, variability in demand, the degree to which we enter into, maintain, and develop commercial agreements, and proposed and completed acquisitions and strategic transactions. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products, services, and technologies, system interruptions, and government regulation and taxation. In addition, global economic and geopolitical conditions and additional or unforeseen circumstances, developments, or events may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. More information about factors that potentially could affect Amazon’s future business, product development, and financial results is included in Amazon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.
