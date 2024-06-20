Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet, the newest addition to the state-of-the-art Claude family of AI models, is more intelligent and one-fifth of the price of Claude 3 Opus.
Claude 3.5 Sonnet, the latest and most capable model from artificial intelligence (AI) safety and research company Anthropic, is generally available today in Amazon Bedrock as part of Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models. Amazon Bedrock offers the broadest selection of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies, along with the capabilities and enterprise security customers need to quickly build and deploy generative AI applications.
Data from Anthropic shows that Claude 3.5 Sonnet sets a new industry standard for intelligence. According to Anthropic, the new model outperforms other models available today,including OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro, as well as Anthropic’s own previously most capable model, Claude 3 Opus, in areas including expert knowledge, coding, and complex reasoning. Claude 3.5 Sonnet offers better intelligence and speed than Opus at one-fifth of the price. View Claude 3.5 Sonnet benchmarks.
What can Claude 3.5 Sonnet do?
Claude 3.5 Sonnet is the ideal model for complex tasks such as context-sensitive customer support, orchestrating multi-step workflows, streamlining code translations, and creating revenue-generating user-facing applications.
Claude 3.5 Sonnet is particularly adept at creative writing, representing a step-change in its ability to understand nuance and humor. The new model can produce high-quality written content with a more natural, human-like tone that sounds more authentic and relatable than previous versions of Claude.
The multimodal Claude 3.5 Sonnet also excels at processing images with state-of-the-art vision, particularly when interpreting charts and graphs—helping to get faster, deeper insights from data. It can accurately decipher text from imperfect images—for example, poorly scanned documents—and in doing so, glean more insights than from text alone.
Other Claude 3.5 Sonnet strengths include:
- Advanced coding capabilities: When instructed and provided with the relevant tools, autonomously writing, editing, and running code with sophisticated reasoning and advanced troubleshooting capabilities, offering best-in-class accuracy.
- Improved understanding of context: Handling intricate inquiries by understanding user context and orchestrating multi-step workflows. This enables round-the-clock support for customer service applications in particular, impressively fast response times, natural-sounding interactions, and significantly improved customer satisfaction.
- Enhanced data science & analysis capabilities: Augmenting human expertise in data science by navigating unstructured data, and leveraging multiple user-provided tools to generate insights. When given access to a coding environment, it produces high-quality statistical visualizations and actionable predictions, ranging from business strategies to real-time product trends.
AWS customers across a range of industries have already been accessing the state-of-the-art Claude models through Amazon Bedrock, enhancing their ability to rapidly test, build, and deploy generative AI applications across their organizations.
- Improving customer connections. DoorDash, a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries worldwide, receives hundreds of thousands of requests for assistance through its contact center each day. The company has incorporated Anthropic's Claude 3 models in Amazon Bedrock with Amazon Connect and Amazon Lex to build a generative AI contact center solution to streamline customer support. By deploying Knowledge Bases for Amazon Bedrock as the foundation, DoorDash reduced generative AI application development time by 50%. The solution is currently fielding hundreds of thousands of support calls each day and has driven material reductions in call volumes, while trimming response time to 2.5 seconds or less (a 50% reduction). The solution has led to a decrease in the number of escalations to customer service representatives by thousands per day, ultimately accelerating delivery time and increasing satisfaction.
- Enhancing human creativity. WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, has integrated Claude 3 models using Amazon Bedrock into WPP Open, its intelligent marketing operating system. This enables WPP’s 110,000 employees worldwide to enhance the quality of client work, and improve the efficiency of tasks ranging from ideation and content generation, to copywriting and design.
- Helping people with learning disabilities. Swindon Borough Council, a UK local authority, is using generative AI to convert complex documents into a more accessible format for people with learning disabilities. ‘Simply Readable’ is based on work the council’s emerging technology team undertook with volunteers, to better understand some of the obstacles they face in their lives. It incorporates features such as large font size, increased spacing between words, and the option to have images to help with comprehension. The council has now made the solution—built using Claude in Amazon Bedrock— license-free, worldwide, so the technology can benefit as many people with learning disabilities as possible, so they can make informed decisions about key areas of their lives.
Today’s launch of Claude 3.5 Sonnet in Amazon Bedrock delivers on Anthropic’s long-term commitment to provide AWS customers with access to future generations of its FMs via Amazon Bedrock, and this is Anthropic’s first release in its forthcoming Claude 3.5 model family. As new, industry-leading models like Claude 3.5 Sonnet are introduced, customers can use Amazon Bedrock to gain access to and choose among models that best suit their industries and use cases, whether price, performance, or capability requirements. Customers benefit from the enterprise-grade security and privacy of Amazon Bedrock, coupled with Anthropic’s built-in approach to responsibly and safely develop AI models. Using Amazon Bedrock’s simple and unified API, customers can seamlessly harness the power of foundation models and manage integrations, enabling rapid innovation as more performant and affordable models are launched.
