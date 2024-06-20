Claude 3.5 Sonnet

, the latest and most capable model from artificial intelligence (AI) safety and research company Anthropic, is generally available today in Amazon Bedrock as part of

Anthropic’s Claude family

of AI models. Amazon Bedrock offers the broadest selection of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies, along with the capabilities and enterprise security customers need to quickly build and deploy

generative AI

applications.