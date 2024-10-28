Create art, build apps, and get personalized recommendations with these AI tools.
Since our founding, Amazon has used AI to create helpful tools and resources that can transform how we shop online, engage with entertainment,and even make art and expand professional skills. What’s more—a lot of these tools are free to use.
Whether you’re watching your favorite shows on your Fire TV, shopping for must-have products on Amazon.com, or looking to gain new skills, here are just a few free AI resources from Amazon to explore.
Learning new skills
Introduction to Generative AI - Art of the Possible
While generative AI is at the forefront of innovation, its power shouldn’t intimidate learners. That’s why we’ve created an Introduction to Generative AI course to help beginners get an overview of generative AI, its applications, and need-to-know concepts, such as foundational models.
Generative AI Training on Twitch
If you love video games, look no further than the new three-episode training series on the AWS Training Live channel on Twitch. Tailored for beginner to intermediate learners, you'll watch AWS expert hosts play a fun, hands-on video game while you gain foundational knowledge of core generative AI concepts.
Generative AI Learning Plan for Decision Makers
In addition to a collection of free, easy-to-digest videos for executives and decision-makers who want to understand how generative AI can help address their business challenges, we’ve put together this three-course series that walks you through how to plan a generative AI project. These workshops can help build up your organization so it’s fully ready to use and integrate generative AI.
PartyRock
If you want to launch a business, add a high-skill project to your résumé, or get creative for the sake of it, PartyRock teaches you all you need to know to create your own AI app.
It provides learners access to a code-free app-building playground where they can explore all the fundamentals of prompt engineering and generative AI. To start learning, create a free account on the AWS Educate website to access the Introduction to PartyRock course.
Entertainment
Fire TV AI-enabled search
With so much content available online, it can be hard to decide what to watch. As most viewers know, scrolling through options doesn’t always help. Now, Fire TV has a new way to use Alexa that lets customers ask for TV and film recommendations in the same way that you might ask your movie-buff friend.
Customers can get hyper-specific with their requests, asking things like, “Alexa, show me psychological thrillers with surprise endings.” Or if you can remember a certain scene or line, but just can’t think of the title, you can ask Alexa questions like, “What movie has the line, ‘You’re killing me, Smalls’?” (By the way, it’s The Sandlot.)
AI Art
If you’ve ever thought you’d make a great digital artist, you’re in luck with AI Art. The feature—available on Fire TV’s Ambient Experience—lets you use your TV as a blank canvas, and your voice and imagination as a paintbrush. The AI Art feature lets customers create unique artwork on their Fire TV screen using just voice prompts to Alexa—and of course your imagination.
To get started, give Alexa a prompt like, “Alexa, create an image of a cow in a spacesuit riding a rocket through space.” Once the image is created, customers can personalize it further with a range of artwork styles, like pixel art, oil painting, or watercolor. Customers can s display their new masterpiece as their TV’s background, or save it to their Amazon Photos account.
Maestro
Personalization has always been important to us, no matter if you’re shopping or streaming. Now, customers on Amazon Music can further personalize their listening experience and express themselves through Maestro, an AI tool that makes it easier (and more fun) to discover new music and build unique-to-you playlists.
Customers who are in the beta will see Maestro when they tap the plus sign where they usually create a new playlist. To get started, click the option to create a playlist using Maestro, and say or text your new playlist idea. As with the new Fire TV AI-enabled search, you can get as creative as you’d like, suggesting themes like “crying and eating pasta” or “MySpace-era indie.”
Shopping
Rufus
Earlier this year, we launched Rufus, a generative AI–powered shopping assistant that’s been trained on Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As, and information from across the web to help customers understand product details, get product recommendations, compare options, find deals, and more.
Customers can ask Rufus questions like, “What is the difference between road bikes and hybrid bikes?” or “What are gift ideas for Mom?” or “What do I need to make a raised garden?” to help them make more informed shopping decisions.
Amazon Lens
With visual search tools like Amazon Lens, you can find what you’re looking for—quickly and easily. Just upload an image, take a photo, or scan a barcode to discover exact matches and similar items in the Amazon Shopping app. Customers are loving visual search; we’ve seen a 70% increase year over year in visual search worldwide.
AI Shopping Guides
To help customers quickly get up to speed on products they might be less familiar with, we introduced AI Shopping Guides in our U.S. app (iOS and Android) and mobile website on over 100 product types in our store, ranging from TVs, area rugs, dog food, and running shoes, to headphones and face moisturizers. Amazon’s new AI Shopping Guides help you reduce the time spent researching before you make a purchase by proactively consolidating key information you need alongside a relevant selection of products, making it easier to find the right product for your needs.
AI Shopping Guides will automatically appear in search autocomplete suggestions when appropriate, and you can click on them to start exploring the guide and narrowing your product search. You can also click the “Keep Shopping For” card on the Amazon homepage to see AI Shopping Guides relevant to your recent shopping activities.
Whether your latest project is shopping for your kitchen remodel or building a problem-solving app, Amazon’s AI tools are here to help.