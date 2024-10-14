The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul—a two-week shopping event for beauty customers across gifting, new arrivals, premium, skin care, makeup, hair care, personal care, fragrance, nail, men’s grooming, and Allure Best of Beauty winners—is returning for a fourth year.
A holiday bear plush toy and a holiday fox plush toy sit next to a toy Amazon delivery vehicle with delivery boxes stacked next to it.

Amazon’s 2024 Toys We Love list is our largest yet, with over 300 toys from brands including Radio Flyer, Squishmallows, and Hasbro

Our annual Toys We Love list makes it easier than ever to find toys to fit your budget, with recommendations starting at under $10.

Read more
The 2024 Holiday Beauty Haul, which will run from October 21 through November 3, 2024, will feature thousands of curated deals, coupons, and gift sets on beauty products from brands like bareMinerals, Buxom, Clinique, COSRX, Dr.Jart+, Dyson, Jack Black, Kiehl’s, Lancôme, Maybelline, Moroccanoil, Revlon, Smashbox, Sol de Janeiro, Tula Skincare, Tatcha, Viktor&Rolf, and Youth to the People. Beauty customers will also find great inspiration for winter self-care ideas, stocking stuffers, and trending products perfect for celebrating the holiday season ahead.
Customers can start shopping beauty deals now ahead of the event kicking off on October 21. Check out some of our hottest deals below, then head to amazon.com/beauty to enjoy even more beauty selection and savings.
Remember, many more Holiday Beauty Haul deals will be dropping throughout the two-week shopping event.
Next, check out these seven cool features you can try in the Amazon Shopping app.