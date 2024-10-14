Shop thousands of beauty deals and gift sets from brands like Clinique, COSRX, Revlon, Sol de Janeiro, Viktor&Rolf, and Youth to the People.
The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul—a two-week shopping event for beauty customers across gifting, new arrivals, premium, skin care, makeup, hair care, personal care, fragrance, nail, men’s grooming, and Allure Best of Beauty winners—is returning for a fourth year.
The 2024 Holiday Beauty Haul, which will run from October 21 through November 3, 2024, will feature thousands of curated deals, coupons, and gift sets on beauty products from brands like bareMinerals, Buxom, Clinique, COSRX, Dr.Jart+, Dyson, Jack Black, Kiehl’s, Lancôme, Maybelline, Moroccanoil, Revlon, Smashbox, Sol de Janeiro, Tula Skincare, Tatcha, Viktor&Rolf, and Youth to the People. Beauty customers will also find great inspiration for winter self-care ideas, stocking stuffers, and trending products perfect for celebrating the holiday season ahead.
Customers can start shopping beauty deals now ahead of the event kicking off on October 21. Check out some of our hottest deals below, then head to amazon.com/beauty to enjoy even more beauty selection and savings.
- 20% off Carol’s Daughter Born to Repair Nourishing Shampoo
- 20% off Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies (5-pack)
- 35% off Gillette Heated Razor for Men
- 50% off L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation
- 10% off e.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand, Liquid Blush Wand
- 40% off Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand and Serum Bundle
- 15% off Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick
- 30% off Tweezerman Special Edition 40th Anniversary Slant Tweezer
- 15% off Kiss Falscara Special Edition Kit
- 20% off Beard Club Derma Roller
- 20% off Drybar Gin Twist Curl Conditioning Styler
Remember, many more Holiday Beauty Haul deals will be dropping throughout the two-week shopping event.
