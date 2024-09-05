To make the customer search experience even more natural, Mehta and his team developed a new semantic system—a type of search that goes beyond keywords in a query, which considers the context of a request. Instead of only looking for exact matches, semantic search engines try to understand the intent behind a search, and the system considers how you ask your question and what kind of content you usually search for to make those distinctions. “For example, if you ask Alexa to search for ‘movies about dog and human friendships,’ a traditional search system might just return popular movies that have dogs in them, as opposed bringing up the movies where the main theme is the emotional connection between dogs and humans,” said Mehta.