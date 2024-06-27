Play top titles like Starfield, Fallout 4 and Forza Horizon 5 on your Fire TV—no console required.
For gamers looking for a convenient and affordable way to play their favorite Xbox titles, a new collaboration between Xbox and Amazon has you covered. In July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can access and play hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices—no console required.
This integration brings the vast Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game library to your TV with just a compatible Fire TV Stick and Bluetooth-enabled controller, making gaming more available. From epic RPGs like Starfield and Fallout 4 to high-octane racers like Forza Horizon 5, you can experience console-quality gaming through cloud gaming.
How to get started
Getting started is simple. Grab a Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). These affordable streaming media players start at just $49.99, making cloud gaming more available than ever before.
Next, download the Xbox app on your Fire TV device via the Amazon Appstore. Once you install and open the app, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Microsoft account. If you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you'll have instant access to stream and play any of the hundreds of cloud-enabled titles in the Game Pass Ultimate library.
Not a member yet? You can sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through the app for one low monthly price. For access to Fortnite, there's even the option to try for free, no membership required.
The final step is Then, all you have to do is connect a compatible Bluetooth controller and you’re ready to start gaming! The Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense or DualShock 4 controllers all work seamlessly. Once connected, you're all set!
A portable cloud gaming powerhouse
One of the biggest benefits of cloud gaming is the ability to play premium games without needing a console. The Fire TV Stick may be compact, but it can stream and run graphically intense Xbox games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
This portability also means you can easily move your cloud gaming setup from the living room TV to a different room or even take it on the road. As long as you have a solid internet connection and your compatible Fire TV Stick, and a compatible controller, you can take your Xbox Game Pass games and saved progress travels with you.
An expanded universe for Fallout fans
The Xbox app arrives on Fire TV devices just in time for Fallout fans to fully immerse themselves in the celebrated post-apocalyptic franchise. In addition to being able to play fan favorites like Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 through the cloud on select Fire TV devices, they can now dive into the widely acclaimed Fallout TV series, that premiered on Prime Video in April.
Between the games and show, Fallout enthusiasts have an abundance of content to experience the gripping, darkly humorous Wasteland universe. And they can do it all seamlessly by playing, streaming or watching on their Fire TV devices.
More choice for gamers
This announcement is an extension of Amazon’s commitment to bringing the best entertainment experiences to our customers, including top-tier cloud gaming options. For casual gamers or those new to the hobby, it provides an easy, low-cost entry point to explore the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library. Hardcore gamers can use it as a convenient way to play on another TV or take their games on the go.
This increased availability and flexibility provide an ideal jumping-on point for anyone looking to see what the buzz around cloud gaming is all about.