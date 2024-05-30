A look at Fire TV's decade of innovation: From voice search to AI-powered entertainment

When Fire TV launched in 2014, we set out to revolutionize the smart TV experience. We introduced a future where entertainment was not just about what you watched, but how you watched it.
Fire TV has been at the forefront of streaming innovation ever since, constantly pushing boundaries to enhance the entertainment experience and make TVs more intelligent, accessible, and connected. From putting content, not apps, first—with the introduction of seamless and intuitive voice search—to unlocking creativity with AI Art, Fire TV has reimagined smart TVs over the past decade. Today, our customers are more engaged than ever—last year they used their Fire TV devices for more than 100 billion hours for things like streaming content, playing games, and more. Let's look back on Fire TV's journey to becoming the world’s most popular streaming media player family and our team's proudest moments and biggest innovations.
-
2014Introducing Fire TV
The first Fire TV device launched in 2014, revolutionizing the way our customers interacted with their TVs, thanks to voice integration and content-first design. The first Fire TV device included a mic button on its remote, which paved the way for searching and controlling your TV with just your voice.
-
2015Alexa on board
Fire TV introduced the ability to control compatible smart home devices like cameras, lights, and more by voice using Alexa. With the Alexa integration, Fire TV devices also became controllable via Amazon’s lineup of Echo devices from anywhere in the room.
-
2016Fire TV Stick gets a voice remote upgrade
We brought the same great Alexa experience to a smaller form factor, launching the first streaming stick with a voice remote, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. This enabled customers to not only find and discover content easily, but to also access some of their favorite Alexa features such as requesting local movie times, creating shopping lists, and playing music—all directly from their remote control.
-
2017New TVs with Fire TV Built In
The first integration of the Fire TV Experience into a TV manufacturer’s hardware was introduced in 2017, with the Element Fire TV Edition. This allowed the Fire TV operating system to be integrated natively into third-party TVs, bringing the experience customers loved directly to their TV. Since launching in 2017, we’ve launched over 280 televisions around the world with Fire TV built in—including Insignia, Toshiba, TCL, and Hisense smart TVs—and this number continues to grow.
-
2018A new hands-free experience
The first Fire TV Cube introduced a hands-free voice control experience, becoming the first streaming media player to allow customers to control their TVs with Alexa from across the room.
-
2019Hands-free Alexa commands become speedier
The Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) came with Local Voice Control, an on-device processing feature that made executing some of the most frequent voice commands—like “Alexa, scroll right” or “select number one”—up to four times faster.
-
2020Making TV accessible for more customersUsing and customizing Text Banner
Fire TV introduced Text Banner, an assistive technology feature that consolidates on-screen text in a fixed location. This made watching TV more accessible for customers with narrow fields of vision, including those with vision disabilities such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa.
-
2021The new Amazon-built smart TV lineups
Fire TV debuted Amazon-built smart TVs with the launch of Fire TV 4-Series and Fire TV Omni Series smart TV lineups in the U.S. and Canada. Today, these smart TVs are also available in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico.
-
2022Support for Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids. Plus the new Fire TV Ambient Experience.
In 2022, the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) became the first-ever streaming media player in the U.S. to support ASHA (Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids) protocol through our work with hearing-aid company Starkey. Less than a year later, Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs became the first streaming TV devices to stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor through Fire TV’s work with Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions.
In late 2022, Fire TV also launched the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which transforms the TV into a beautiful, always-smart display that highlights important information or reminders. Learn more about the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
-
2023An industry-first Fire TV Stick
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) is the industry’s first-ever streaming stick to support Wi-Fi 6E. The team used the Fire TV Stick's existing antenna, stretching its limits to support the nearly three-times-the-frequency bandwidth required for the powerful Wi-Fi 6E, 6 Ghz standard. That same year, Fire TV also introduced its first Fire TV Soundbar.
-
2024Create, discover, and search with AI
Fire TV rolled out AI Art to the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which enables customers to create artwork masterpieces using generative AI. And we’re introducing a new search experience that combines AI with Fire TV’s extensive entertainment library: Customers can ask Alexa to find personalized content using natural language. For example, you can say things like: “Alexa, what movie has the line, 'You're killing me Smalls?'”
Over the last 10 years, Fire TV has reimagined smart TVs. As we look to the future, Fire TV remains committed to bringing customers the best that technology has to offer, and delivering intelligent, connected entertainment that’s accessible to all.
Here's to another decade of innovation and endless entertainment possibilities. Learn more about Fire TV's new feature, the new and improved Fire TV Search.