A look at Fire TV's decade of innovation: From voice search to AI-powered entertainment

When Fire TV launched in 2014, we set out to revolutionize the smart TV experience. We introduced a future where entertainment was not just about what you watched, but how you watched it.

Fire TV has been at the forefront of streaming innovation ever since, constantly pushing boundaries to enhance the entertainment experience and make TVs more intelligent, accessible, and connected. From putting content, not apps, first—with the introduction of seamless and intuitive voice search—to unlocking creativity with AI Art, Fire TV has reimagined smart TVs over the past decade. Today, our customers are more engaged than ever—last year they used their Fire TV devices for more than 100 billion hours for things like streaming content, playing games, and more. Let's look back on Fire TV's journey to becoming the world’s most popular streaming media player family and our team's proudest moments and biggest innovations.