Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that OpenAI open weight models will be available via

Amazon Bedrock

and

Amazon SageMaker AI

for the first time, enabling customers to quickly and easily build

generative artificial intelligence (AI)

applications. OpenAI’s two new open weight foundation models—gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b—will put more powerful AI technologies into the hands of organizations and expand the impact of OpenAI’s leading technology by making it available to the millions of customers on AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. Running in Amazon Bedrock, the larger of the two open weight models is 3x more price-performant than the comparable Gemini model, 5x more than DeepSeek-R1, and 2x more than the comparable OpenAI o4 model. This news continues AWS’s commitment to

model choice

by enhancing the existing broad selection of fully managed models in Amazon Bedrock, as well as by making them accessible in Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, and reinforces AWS’s momentum in delivering innovative generative AI technologies to meet customers’ needs.