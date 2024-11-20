These new Alexa-enabled devices are designed to fit beautifully in your home, and make it easier to keep your day organized, your smart home connected, and your family entertained.
When we first added a screen to Echo devices, it changed the way customers interacted with Alexa, combining voice capabilities with glanceable information, to easily view things like the family calendar, reminders, trending news stories, and family photos. Customers particularly loved these devices for household organization and streaming video content. This inspired us to create an entirely new type of smart display with Echo Show 15—a beautiful wall-mountable ambient device that fits in naturally with any home décor and elevated what customers enjoy most about Echo Show and Fire TV.
The response was great—Echo Show 15 has a global star rating of 4.5 on Amazon—but customers told us they wanted better audio quality, and a larger screen to deliver an enhanced entertainment experience and provide even more room to see important information at a glance. So today, we’re upgrading Echo Show 15 and introducing Echo Show 21, our largest Echo Show yet, with nearly double the viewing area of Echo Show 15.
These new devices have better audio quality than the original Echo Show 15, delivering immersive sound, double the bass, and room adaption technology. We also upgraded the auto-framing camera for improved video calls. It has more than double the field of view and 65% more zoom than the first-generation Echo Show 15, so you’re always in frame during video calls even while moving around your kitchen. Plus, we’ve added noise reduction technology, so calls with loved ones are even clearer, no matter what’s happening in the background.
Echo Show 15 and 21 upgrades also make managing your smart home incredibly simple. Both devices have a built-in smart home hub, so they’re compatible with Matter as controllers and can directly connect with Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee devices. They can also control a range of devices locally, such as lights, switches, and plugs, for even faster device response time. Plus, these are the first Echo devices equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, making experiences like Fire TV video and music streaming smoother.
Here are some of the top ways Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21 can help streamline your day.
Household organization at a glance
Echo Show 15 and 21 make juggling the whole family’s day simpler. Choose from top widgets that persistently display the most important information for your household, like shopping and to-do lists or the family calendar. Customers have already created and managed over a billion calendar events with Alexa. And soon, you’ll be able to add even more relevant information to your home screen, like sports scores, leading news headlines, and stock prices.
Smart kitchen TV and audio entertainment hub
Customers love using Echo Show 15 to stream movies and TV episodes from thousands of their favorite Fire TV apps like YouTube, Paramount+, Peacock, and Max, or catch quick morning news segments from providers like CBS News, FOX News Channel, or NBC News over breakfast. Echo Show 15 customers already watch 7x more video monthly than on any other Echo Show device, and they’re streaming even more content this year compared to last year. Echo Show 21’s large screen makes that experience even better. See personalized video recommendations and quickly access your favorite streaming apps right from the home screen. With AI-enhanced search, discover new TV shows and movies using natural prompts and phrases—search by topic, genre, plot, character, actor, and more. You can even start watching Prime Video on Echo Show 15 or 21 while cooking dinner and seamlessly move it to your living room Fire TV to finish while eating.
The refreshed audio hub displays your favorite music, podcast and radio content from providers, all in one place. Plus, you can now quickly tap to group and play audio across Echo speakers—for example, starting a song in the kitchen, then adding your living room and bedroom Echo devices on the fly.
Beautiful photo frame that blends naturally with your home
With the large screens, these devices look like stunning picture frames mounted on your wall, naturally blending into your home’s décor. They’re ideal for showing off favorite family memories or curated art—just say, “Alexa, start photo frame” to turn your home screen into a stylish full screen digital slideshow. Plus, Prime members get unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos.
Smart home, smarter living
Millions of our smart home customers have more than 20 devices connected to Alexa and customers use it to control those devices over a billion times each week. With the new integrated smart home hub, Echo Show 15 and 21 make it easy to set up and control compatible devices with your voice or a few taps to manage smart home favorites. Easily turn on all of your living room lights at once, view camera feeds, and more.
Stay connected with family and friends
Customers use Alexa communication features billions of times per year. With the upgraded camera and added noise reduction technology, group calls with family and friends are even better whether you’re quickly calling to check in or multi-tasking while moving around the kitchen. You can also use these devices to easily check in on your home or pets while you’re out for the day.
Echo Show 15 ($299.99) and Echo Show 21 ($399.99) are now available and ship with an Alexa Voice Remote and wall mounting equipment. You can further customize your Echo Show 15 or 21 to fit your home décor with light brown or white frame accessories that snap around the edges ($34.99 for Echo Show 15 and $39.99 for Echo Show 21), or purchase a premium counter stand ($99.99).