Unlimited subscribers in the U.S., UK, and Canada can enjoy one book a month, including a selection of over a million audiobooks in the U.S., plus 100 million HD songs and top podcasts.
Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S., UK, and Canada can now listen to one audiobook a month from Audible’s unparalleled library of premium audio storytelling content, including a U.S. catalog of more than 1 million of the most popular and enduring audiobooks in the world. The addition of the Audible catalog makes Amazon Music Unlimited the premier destination for audio entertainment—now with access to more than 100 million songs in HD audio, the most top podcasts ad-free, and the largest catalog of audiobooks—including music and audiobooks in spatial audio.
Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan subscribers, and primary account holders to the family plan, can listen to one audiobook at a time—of any length—per month with their subscription. Customers can stream at their convenience and can continue listening to their monthly title after the next billing cycle begins, or select a new one. While Amazon Music offers access to one Audible title per month, customers who want more beyond their monthly listen can subscribe to an Audible membership or purchase titles a la carte directly from the Audible app.
"The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers,” said Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon. “Amazon Music redefined audio streaming through the magic of Alexa, and with the introduction of high-definition and spatial music. Today, Amazon Music introduces the audiobook category to a brand-new audience by making Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”
“Audible has revolutionized the way people worldwide consume books, and as our category continues to evolve and scale, we’ve seen an ever-growing appetite for audiobooks,” said Bob Carrigan, Audible CEO. “The opportunity to extend Audible to Amazon Music subscribers enables us to captivate the next generation of listeners with a treasure trove of storytelling, while Audible’s stand-alone service will continue to provide its exceptional library and customer experience in a suite of plan options for audiobook lovers who can’t get enough.”
The largest selection of audiobooks and original productions
Amazon Music now offers the largest selection of audiobooks across genres as well as Audible’s robust slate of original and exclusive productions including fan favorite Project Hail Mary from best-selling author Andy Weir; the classic 1984 starring Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, and Andrew Scott; and evergreen best-seller Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins.
Audible, home to the complete library of beloved Harry Potter audiobooks and related stories, recently announced a brand-new co-production of the original Harry Potter stories, revisiting the beloved listening experience for the first time ever. Scheduled for late 2025, these full-cast audio productions will bring the iconic stories to life as never heard before, offering immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of over 100 character voices, and real-world sound capture.
Prime members can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for only $9.99 a month for a monthly subscription, or $99 for an annual subscription. Non-Prime customers pay $10.99 a month. For a limited time, new subscribers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.