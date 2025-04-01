The second season of LeBron James’s Mind the Game podcast, co-hosted by Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, is premiering today from Wondery, an Amazon company, in the lead-up to the NBA Playoffs. Mind the Game will bring fans into the heralded basketball minds of two icons of the game.
“LeBron James and Steve Nash have always been synonymous with basketball greatness,” said Jen Sargent, Wondery CEO. “These are two beloved legends who know, love, and understand the game better than most so we’re excited they’re joining the Amazon family, especially as we gear up for the NBA this fall.”
How to access ‘Mind the Game’
The first episode of Mind the Game is available today, with more episodes releasing weekly.
Wondery will distribute audio and video episodes of Mind the Game across Amazon services, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels, and Echo devices, as well as on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available. The deal includes ad-free listening on Wondery+ and Amazon Music.
Who is the team behind ‘Mind the Game’?
The podcast is produced by Uninterrupted, the award-winning athlete storytelling brand within Fulwell Entertainment founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.
Mind the Game joins the Wondery portfolio of premium podcast content, spanning across all genres, from true crime to comedy, business to history, and sports to pop culture, including New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce; Six Trophies; Baby, This Is Keke Palmer; and Armchair Expert. Wondery’s extensive catalog of high-quality, immersive programming, like Dr. Death and Business Wars, is designed to cultivate fandom through audio-first content extensions to video, consumer products, immersive live experiences, and other forms of entertainment, to further the fan experience.