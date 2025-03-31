We are committed to delivering generative AI solutions that offer real-world value to our customers, simplifying the lives of shoppers, sellers, advertisers, and enterprises. That’s why we’ve invented generative AI applications like Alexa+, Amazon Q, and Rufus. It’s why we developed Amazon Bedrock, which offers customers the broadest selection of models from leading AI companies, making it the easiest way to build and scale Gen AI applications. It’s why we built Amazon Nova, a new generation of state-of-the-art foundation models that deliver frontier intelligence and industry leading price-performance.
Today, we’re expanding access to Amazon Nova by rolling out nova.amazon.com, a new website for easily exploring our foundation models. We’re also excited to introduce Amazon Nova Act, a new AI model trained to perform actions within a web browser. We’re releasing a research preview of the Amazon Nova Act SDK, which will allow developers to experiment with an early version of the new model.
“Nova.amazon.com puts the power of Amazon’s frontier intelligence into the hands of every developer and tech enthusiast, making it easier than ever to explore the capabilities of Amazon Nova,” said Rohit Prasad, SVP of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence. “We’ve created this experience to inspire builders, so that they can quickly test their ideas with Nova models, and then implement them at scale in Amazon Bedrock. It is an exciting step forward for rapid exploration with AI, including bleeding-edge capabilities such as the Nova Act SDK for building agents that take actions on the web. We’re excited to see what they build and to hear their useful feedback.”
We first introduced Amazon Nova foundation models at re:Invent in December 2024, bringing the models to AWS customers and Amazon teams, with seamless integration in Bedrock. Amazon Nova includes three models (Nova Micro, Lite, and Pro) that generate text from different modalities and are incredibly fast, capable and cost-effective, and two additional models for generating high-quality images (Nova Canvas) and videos (Nova Reel) from text and image input.
Beginning today, developers also have access to a research preview of the Amazon Nova Act SDK on nova.amazon.com. Powered by an early version of a customized Amazon Nova model, this SDK allows developers to build agents that can complete tasks in a web browser.
We think of agents as systems that can complete tasks and act in a range of digital and physical environments on behalf of the user. Today, such agents are still in an early stage. The Nova Act SDK is a crucial step forward, toward building reliable agents by enabling developers to break down complex workflows into atomic commands (e.g., search, checkout, answer questions about the screen). It also enables developers to add more detailed instructions to those commands where needed (e.g., “don’t accept the insurance upsell”), call APIs, and more to further strengthen reliability.
Whether you're a builder testing model behavior, a business professional exploring new AI capabilities, a creative looking for inspiration, or a developer interested in experimenting with an agent, nova.amazon.com is the easiest way to experience understanding, content generation, and agentic models from Amazon.
U.S.-based customers with an Amazon account can simply visit nova.amazon.com to begin exploring today, or to download Nova Act to start building agents. For text outputs, just click ‘New Session’ and use the drop down in the top left corner to select your model of choice. For creative outputs, just click ‘Generate Image’ to access Amazon Nova Canvas. You can also click ‘Explore Video Gallery’ to discover the types of high-quality videos you can create with Amazon Nova Reel in Amazon Bedrock.
