We are committed to delivering generative AI solutions that offer real-world value to our customers, simplifying the lives of shoppers, sellers, advertisers, and enterprises. That’s why we’ve invented generative AI applications like

Alexa+

,

Amazon Q

, and

Rufus

. It’s why we developed

Amazon Bedrock

, which offers customers the broadest selection of models from leading AI companies, making it the easiest way to build and scale Gen AI applications. It’s why we built

Amazon Nova

, a new generation of state-of-the-art foundation models that deliver frontier intelligence and industry leading price-performance.