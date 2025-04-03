Amazon MGM Studios’ continued evolution took center stage at CinemaCon, the annual convention for theater owners, this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"We are working to deliver 15 big, bold, cinematic, global films annually into theaters by 2027," Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, "and we’re ahead of schedule with 14 titles already lined up for 2026. This really speaks to our belief in the future of the theatrical film business.”
The studio was previously releasing between five and eight movies per year theatrically, including films like Air, Challengers, Nickel Boys, and Red One.
Among the studio’s upcoming theatrical titles are The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal; Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson; Project Hail Mary, starring and produced by Ryan Gosling; and Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield.
“Our commitment [to theatrical] is real," Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of theatrical distribution, said. "We’re building out a new international distribution arm to eventize films on a global scale."
Amazon has expanded its range of films following the acquisition of MGM Studios in 2022, and its upcoming theatrical slate showcases the range of genres.
“We’re building a bold and diverse slate with theatrical in mind—sci-fi, fantasy, action-packed adventures, family-friendly fare, gripping thrillers—movies designed to be seen big and felt deeply,” Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, said. “Whether we’re tapping into beloved IP or launching original concepts, our goal is the same: to deliver unforgettable, four-quadrant experiences that deserve the theatrical moment.”
Thanks to the MGM catalog, James Bond is now in Amazon’s wheelhouse. The studio recently announced Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers of the next installment.
After their initial release in theaters, these films will eventually be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included in all Prime memberships.
“Thanks to Amazon’s incredible reach, we can scale that ambition like never before,” Sue Kroll, head of global marketing at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “with integrated, cross-platform campaigns that tap into every corner of our business to ensure our films break through, build anticipation, and ultimately bring audiences into your theaters.”
Here is the full list of the studio’s upcoming theatrical releases:
- The Accountant 2 (April 25, 2025)
- After the Hunt (October 10, 2025)
- Sarah's Oil (December 2025)
- Preparation for the Next Life (2025, to be confirmed)
- Mercy (January 23, 2026)
- Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie (February 20, 2026)
- Project Hail Mary (March 20, 2026)
- Verity (May 15, 2026)
- Masters of the Universe (June 5, 2026)
- 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank (2026, to be confirmed)
- Crime 101 (2026, to be confirmed)
- How to Rob a Bank (2026, to be confirmed)
- Is God Is (2026, to be confirmed)
- The Roots Manœuvre (2026, to be confirmed)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (2026, to be confirmed)
- Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (2026, to be confirmed)