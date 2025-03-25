The iconic duo Clinton Kelly and Stacy London are returning to television in Wear Whatever the F You Want, a makeover of the makeover show over a decade in the making. The series will debut on April 29 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video.
Kelly and London are back and ready to transform clients one at a time in the fashion capital of New York City. With a fresh perspective that celebrates personal expression over outdated style rules, they empower individuals to live out their fashion fantasies and discover their style truth.
Who is behind ‘Wear Whatever the F You Want’?
In addition to Kelly and London, the series is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, and Janelle Couture. Barnes also serves as showrunner. All3Media’s Bright Spot Content and Amazon MGM Studios produce the series.
How to stream ‘Wear Whatever the F You Want’ on Prime Video
All eight episodes of Wear Whatever the F You Want will be available to stream on April 29 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What else is on Prime Video?
Catch up on past seasons of What Not to Wear, with episodes available for purchase, or Amazon Original home renovation shows like Going Home with Tyler Cameron.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories
- How AI is helping Amazon buildings conserve water and improve energy efficiency around the world
- 4 lessons from an Amazon VP on how to be a better leader
- Viola Davis stars in the new Prime Video movie ‘G20’—here’s how to watch
- 7 family-building and fertility benefits that support Amazon employees and their families