One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in April:
Spotlight: ‘The Bondsman’
The supernatural series, which stars Kevin Bacon as a murdered bounty hunter, debuts April 3 exclusively on Prime Video. Co–executive produced by Jason Blum, The Bondsman follows Hub Halloran, who is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from Hell. (Warning: Note that the above is a red-band trailer, which includes some strong language and a bit of gore.)
More Amazon Originals
‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’
April 1. Host Jeannie Mai and head judge Dan Souza return to mentor and guide 11 aspiring cooks as they compete for the job of a lifetime, receive an option for a cookbook, and win $100,000.
‘Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX’
April 8. A historic collaboration between Studio Khara and Sunrise, this series brings together the creative minds behind the influential mecha series Gundam and Evangelion with episodes rolling out weekly.
‘Spy High’
April 8. This four-part docuseries explores the story of 15-year-old Blake Robbins, who filed a lawsuit claiming his prestigious public school was spying on him when he was accused of selling drugs.
‘G20’
April 10. When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis) must evade capture, outsmart the enemy to protect her family, and defend her country. The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, and more.
‘Godfather of Harlem’
April 13. The fourth season of the MGM+ series stars Forest Whitaker as the titular Godfather of Harlem, as he deals with the arrival of a rival gangster, the tragic assassination of Malcolm X, and his daughter’s involvement with the Black Panthers.
‘#1 Happy Family USA’
April 17. From Ramy Youssef, this satiric animated series follows the Husseins—a patriotic, peaceful, and definitely not suspicious Muslim family—as they navigate the early 2000s in post-9/11 America.
‘Leverage: Redemption’
April 17. The action crime drama returns for a third season for the Leverage crew to fight against a power broker stealing clean water, a corrupt small-town mayor, and an international extortionist, among others.
‘LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!’
April 18. The fourth season of LOL: If You Laugh, It’s Over! features 10 comedians from Porta dos Fundos, the most famous comedy group in Brazil, face one another in an insane battle.
‘Étoile’
April 24. Set in New York City and Paris, the eight-episode series from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino follows two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.
‘Wear Whatever the F You Want’
April 29. The iconic duo Clinton Kelly and Stacy London are back and ready to transform clients one at a time in the fashion capital of New York City, empowering individuals to live out their fashion fantasies and discover their style truth.
Live sports
- April 11: Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns
- April 18: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns
- April 25: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
April 1
2 Guns
12 Strong
48 Hours (Seasons 1–5)
1984
A Fistful of Dollars
A Guy Thing
Alert: Missing PersonsUnit (Seasons 1–2)
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Annie Hall
Baby Boy
Basic Instinct 2
Battleship
Be Cool
Beauty Shop
Bones and All
Bull Durham
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Dazed and Confused
Death at a Funeral
Death Warrant
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Dog
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Dunkirk
Fargo
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fighting With My Family
For a Few Dollars More
Ford v Ferrari
Forrest Gump
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Freaks and Geeks (Season 1)
Get Shorty
Green Zone
Hackers
Hair
Hang 'Em High
Hannah and Her Sisters
Hannibal
Harvey
Hoosiers
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Rwanda
Igor
Jeepers Creepers
Jerry Maguire
Jesus Christ Superstar
Joe Dirt
King Solomon's Mines
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Lars and the Real Girl
Last Tango in Paris
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legion
Lifeforce
Lions for Lambs
Lost in Translation
Max
Max 2: White House Hero
Meet Joe Black
Mermaids
Mind the Game (Season 2)
Missing in Action
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
Moonstruck
Mr. Mom
Navy Seals
Original Sin
Out of Sight
Out of Time
Over the Top
Overboard
Passengers
Pineapple Express
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Red Dawn
Return to Me
Rob Roy
Robin Hood
Safe House
Sense and Sensibility
Sleepover
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Speak No Evil
Species
Species II
Species III
Stigmata
Street Fighter
The Amityville Horror
The Aviator
The Benchwarmers
The Big Country
The Big Lebowski
The Boy Next Door
The Chosen (Seasons 1–4)
The Cutting Edge
The Deer Hunter
The Delta Force
The Eiger Sanction
The Game
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Great Escape
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Menu
The Nanny (Seasons 1–6)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
The Prodigy
The Serpent and the Rainbow
The Unforgiven
The Visit
The Way West
The Young Messiah
Thelma & Louise
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Till
Timeless (Seasons 1–2)
Titanic
Top Gun
Uptown Girls
Wargames
West Side Story
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
Women Talking
Yours, Mine & Ours
2 Guns
12 Strong
48 Hours (Seasons 1–5)
1984
A Fistful of Dollars
A Guy Thing
Alert: Missing PersonsUnit (Seasons 1–2)
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Annie Hall
Baby Boy
Basic Instinct 2
Battleship
Be Cool
Beauty Shop
Bones and All
Bull Durham
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Dazed and Confused
Death at a Funeral
Death Warrant
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Dog
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Dunkirk
Fargo
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fighting With My Family
For a Few Dollars More
Ford v Ferrari
Forrest Gump
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Freaks and Geeks (Season 1)
Get Shorty
Green Zone
Hackers
Hair
Hang 'Em High
Hannah and Her Sisters
Hannibal
Harvey
Hoosiers
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Rwanda
Igor
Jeepers Creepers
Jerry Maguire
Jesus Christ Superstar
Joe Dirt
King Solomon's Mines
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Lars and the Real Girl
Last Tango in Paris
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legion
Lifeforce
Lions for Lambs
Lost in Translation
Max
Max 2: White House Hero
Meet Joe Black
Mermaids
Mind the Game (Season 2)
Missing in Action
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
Moonstruck
Mr. Mom
Navy Seals
Original Sin
Out of Sight
Out of Time
Over the Top
Overboard
Passengers
Pineapple Express
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Red Dawn
Return to Me
Rob Roy
Robin Hood
Safe House
Sense and Sensibility
Sleepover
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Speak No Evil
Species
Species II
Species III
Stigmata
Street Fighter
The Amityville Horror
The Aviator
The Benchwarmers
The Big Country
The Big Lebowski
The Boy Next Door
The Chosen (Seasons 1–4)
The Cutting Edge
The Deer Hunter
The Delta Force
The Eiger Sanction
The Game
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Great Escape
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Menu
The Nanny (Seasons 1–6)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
The Prodigy
The Serpent and the Rainbow
The Unforgiven
The Visit
The Way West
The Young Messiah
Thelma & Louise
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Till
Timeless (Seasons 1–2)
Titanic
Top Gun
Uptown Girls
Wargames
West Side Story
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
Women Talking
Yours, Mine & Ours
April 13
Conclave
Conclave
April 14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 22
Gladiator II
Teenage Kraken
Gladiator II
Teenage Kraken
April 24
American Horror Story (Season 12)
American Horror Story (Season 12)
April 29
Nickel Boys
Nickel Boys
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live sports, including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; Prime member–exclusive access to coverage of live sports; and programming via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access.