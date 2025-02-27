For instance, the “MEP out test” (that’s motor , electronic speed controller , and propeller ) is meant to test the limits of the drone’s hardware by using software to stop one of the MK30’s motors, to verify the drone can stay in flight and safely return to the launch site. Switchover testing pushes the limits of the drone’s software system by “injecting” a failure that knocks out the drone’s primary flight computer, to verify it can switch to a backup that can take control and safely get the drone back to base. They run both these tests over and over, blitzing the drone at different points of a mission, in horizontal and vertical flight, right after launch and at the moment of delivery.