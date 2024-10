Alex Davies is a senior editor at AboutAmazon.com. He has held senior editorial roles at Wired magazine, Business Insider, and The Athletic, focusing on the transportation industry and Formula 1 racing. His 2021 book

Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car

was shortlisted for the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing’s Best in Business Book Award. A graduate of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, he lives in New York’s Hudson Valley.