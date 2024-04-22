Since starting drone delivery in College Station, Texas and Lockeford, California in 2022, we’ve delivered thousands of items to customers in less than an hour. Last year we also began delivering prescription medications in partnership with Amazon Pharmacy to customers in College Station. We’ve received great feedback from customers and communities as we’ve rolled out the service.

We’re now adding a new location and entering into the next stage of the program’s evolution. Later this year, drone deliveries are coming to the West Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area in Arizona.

With this new location, we’ll be fully integrated into Amazon’s delivery network, meaning, for the first time, drones will deploy from facilities next to our Same-Day Delivery site in Tolleson. These smaller sites are hybrid—part fulfillment center, part delivery station. They allow us to fulfill, sort, and deliver products all from one site so we can get packages out to our customers even quicker. Our Same-Day Delivery sites are situated close to the large metro areas they serve, which means customers get their orders faster. And with connections to the larger Amazon fulfillment centers nearby, we are able to offer Same-Day Delivery on millions of items.

We’re currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local officials in Tolleson to obtain all necessary permissions to conduct these deliveries in Tolleson. Once we’ve received all the necessary approvals, we’ll begin reaching out to customers in the West Valley so they can receive drone deliveries when the service goes live later this year.

"As Amazon embarks on the national expansion of its Amazon Drone Delivery Program, we're proud to have their innovative presence in our community. By bringing this service to new communities, they're not just delivering goods; they're delivering opportunities and economic growth for all,” said Juan F. Rodriguez, mayor of Tolleson. “Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix Metro Area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

As we look to the future and prioritize our resources to continue growing the program, we've also made the decision to close our delivery site in Lockeford. We'll offer all current employees opportunities at other sites, and will continue to serve customers in Lockeford with other delivery methods. We want to thank the community for all their support and feedback over the past few years. We’ll continue delivering in College Station, Texas and will open further U.S. locations in 2025.



Next steps on the new MK30 drone

Our team is currently conducting flight tests for our new MK30 drone. This new drone includes innovative, safety-critical features that allow it to deliver packages to customers with smaller backyards and in more densely populated suburban areas. The MK30 is quieter and can fly twice as far as our current drone. While our current drone flies during clear weather, the new MK30 can operate in more diverse weather conditions, including light rain.

We’re flying the new MK30 drone and putting it through its paces at our indoor and outdoor test facilities. We’ll use the data from this process to demonstrate to regulators around the world the reliability of our system. The MK30 drone will make deliveries to customers later this year.

We’ll share photos and videos of our progress as we go, and we look forward to continuing to learn from customers and communities as we methodically expand this program in months and years to come.

Register to be notified when drone delivery is available in the West Valley area. Our journey continues—stay tuned for updates.

