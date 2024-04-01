I’m the site lead at one of Amazon’s first drone delivery sites. Here are 6 cool facts about our operations in Texas.

I was in the Army for six years and I did two deployments to Afghanistan. I worked in warehouse logistics for my first deployment, then I oversaw the movement of personnel and cargo for my second. I had a lot of cool experiences in my work with the Army, including transporting air cargo via helicopter and working with a tight-knit team. After I had my son, I decided I wanted to put roots down, so I left the military and started school. I earned my bachelor's degree in logistics and transportation management in 2018, and I went on to earn my master's degree in management in 2021.

I held several leadership roles in logistics at other companies before Amazon reached out about a job in 2022. I’d actually written a few papers about Amazon’s logistics network for school, so it was kind of a dream job for me. I started as an area manager at a sort center just five miles down the road from my home in San Antonio, Texas, and I’m currently the site lead at the Prime Air facility in College Station, Texas.

I joined Prime Air in 2023 when we were really starting to ramp up the drone delivery program. It’s my job to oversee a team of employees who help the site make safe, fast, and convenient drone deliveries for customers in the area. It’s exciting to work at one of Amazon’s first drone delivery sites. I feel like I’m working in the future of logistics, and it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come and how far we’re going.

