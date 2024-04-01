Back to Amazon
Transportation

I'm the site lead at one of Amazon's first drone delivery sites. Here are 6 cool facts about our operations in Texas.

Written by Christina Carter, Site Lead, Prime Air
4 min
 
Written by Christina Carter, Site Lead, Prime Air
An image of Christina Carter smiling for a portrait at the Amazon drone facility in Texas. There are several rows of drones behind her.
Take a look behind the scenes at the Prime Air drone delivery facility in College Station, Texas.

  • 1.
    Safety is the #1 priority

    My military experience taught me to be hypervigilant when it comes to safety, and that’s definitely something I continue to practice at Prime Air. We run thorough safety checks on the equipment and airspace conditions, and the team is empowered to stop operations at any point if something isn’t right.

    An image of an Amazon employee inspecting a propeller on a drone before it takes flight

    I’ve had to make the call to pause operations due to high wind conditions on a particularly stormy day, and we coordinate with other aircraft operators like the local hospital life flight program to keep the skies clear when they need them.

  • 2.
    We run the entire fulfillment and delivery process from one site

    Most Amazon orders will make their way through a few different facilities before they’re delivered to your doorstep. Drone deliveries are a bit different. Our site in College Station has a fulfillment center where we store thousands of items, as well as a launch pad where we load and send orders out for delivery.

    A row of boxes inside the Amazon drone facility. The text on the boxes says "it's a bird. it's a plane. it's a box. it's on Prime." There are several rows of delivery drones in the background.
    An employee loads a package into a delivery drone before it takes flight
    Two Amazon employees stand on the launch pad for the delivery drones to monitor the drone's takeoff

    Drone deliveries will integrate with Amazon’s Same Day facility network in 2024 to help us move even faster and more efficiently, and the process will remain largely under one roof.

  • 3.
    Our goal is to deliver in 60 minutes or less

    My favorite part of my job is seeing how quickly we get orders to customers. It’s a huge thing to be able to deliver within 60 minutes. Our fastest delivery in the last three months of year was a was a box of Annie’s Cocoa and Vanilla Bunny Cookies that was delivered in 15 minutes and 29 seconds.

    An Amazon delivery drone flying in the air

  • 4.
    Batteries are the most popular item at our facility

    Our drones can deliver items that weigh up to five pounds. Popular items that fly off our shelves are everyday essentials like batteries, toothbrushes, and beauty products. One of the heaviest items I’ve seen us deliver was a huge tub of antibacterial hand soap.

    An image of Amazon Basics batteries sitting on a shelf inside the Amazon drone delivery facility in Texas.

  • 5.
    We have onsite drone maintenance to keep operations running safely and smoothly

    Our safety checks include an in-depth inspection of each drone before every flight. If the employee notices any issues during this check, we will bring the drone in for maintenance and swap it out for another that passes the safety inspection. We perform most of our maintenance onsite, and we have a fleet of drones at the ready to keep delivering for customers safely.

    An image of multiple Amazon delivery drones parked inside the facility in Texas. There are red squares on the floor that say "drone parking."

  • 6.
    We’re introducing a new drone that’s faster, lighter, and quieter

    This year will bring some big changes to the drone program. My team is particularly excited about the arrival of the new MK30 drone, which will be faster, lighter, and quieter than our current model. The drone will be able to travel twice as far as the current model, which means we’ll be able to reach more customers. I’m really excited to give more people the opportunity to experience drone delivery. I actually live just outside of the range where the current drone model can deliver, so I personally can’t wait for the new model that will be able to deliver to my home.

    head on view of the new mk30 prime air drone

  • These are just some of the many things that make Prime Air an exciting place to work. We’re helping shape the future of delivery, and I can’t wait to look back and say I was on one of the first teams to make drone delivery a reality.

Learn more about Amazon drone deliveries:

