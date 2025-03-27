Octopus!, the latest offering from Emmy Award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also serves as its narrator, is a story about being murdered by your lover, getting lost in Mexico, finding a unicorn, a competitive quilter, Tracy Morgan, and exploring our connection with a possible alien. In other words, it’s a documentary about the octopus.
The two-episode documentary, which debuts exclusively on Prime Video on May 8, explores one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on the planet as it follows the eight-legged animal through its lifespan, and features an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them ... to the 30 Rock star, who is obsessed with them.
Who is behind ‘Octopus!’?
Octopus! is produced by Waller-Bridge’s production company Wells Street Films, Amazon MGM Studios, as well as Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The docuseries is directed by Niharika Desi.
How to stream ‘Octopus!’ on Prime Video
Both episodes of Octopus! will be available to stream in 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 8 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What else is on Prime Video?
Check out other titles either starring or written by Waller-Bridge, including the critically acclaimed Fleabag, the first season of Killing Eve, the James Bond film No Time to Die, the fantasy comedy IF, and more.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
