Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock with a compact colorful display that makes it easy to see the time, weather, and song titles from your nightstand. Prime members can get it now for more than 40% off.
Introducing the all-new Echo Spot, the latest addition to Amazon’s lineup of Alexa-enabled devices. Echo Spot is a sleek new customizable smart alarmclock, featuring a variety of custom-designed clock faces and fun colors. It’s built for the nightstand, with a display that makes it easy to set and view alarms, see the time, weather, or song titles at a glance, and a directional speaker that delivers vibrant sound.
Echo Spot is available now in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue, for $79.99—but Prime members can get it for just $44.99 through July 17, in celebration of Prime Day.
The all-new Echo Spot builds on what our customers loved most about the original product—like the semi-spherical shape, access to Alexa, and the compact and vibrant display—and reimagines it with even better visuals and improved audio quality.
Echo Spot’s display can be customized to fit the aesthetic of your bedroom. Choose from six different colorways—orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue—to select a vibe that fits your style. You can also mix and match colors with a variety of clock faces.
Simply ask Alexa to set alarms on Echo Spot, by saying things like “Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with soft jazz.” Or, wake up to one of four new custom alarm sounds—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. And, if you want a bit more sleep when your alarm goes off, just tap Echo Spot to snooze.
Echo Spot includes a 1.73” front-firing directional speaker that offers vibrant sound with clear vocals and deep bass. Ask Alexa to play your favorite song to enjoy a new colorful visual animation when music plays. When you want to skip a song, you can either ask Alexa, or quickly tap the display.
If you love an easter egg, try saying things like, “Alexa, how are you,” or “Alexa, good evening” to see Alexa's personality shine on Echo Spot's screen. There are 10 unique response animations:
- “Alexa, thank you.”
- “Alexa, I love you.”
- “Alexa, good morning.’
- ‘Alexa, good afternoon.”
- “Alexa, good evening.”
- “Alexa, good night.”
- “Alexa, hi/hello.”
- “Alexa, goodbye.”
- “Alexa, how are you.”
- “Alexa, tell me a joke.”
Customers love asking Alexa for information—in fact, Alexa answers multiple requests every millisecond, with customers asking for the weather, to set a reminder or to set an alarm tens of millions of times every day.
And, with Echo Spot, requests like weather reports are even more fun. Just ask Alexa for the weather to see the temperature, along with an illustration—like a sun, rain cloud, or snowflake—appear on the screen.
You can also connect Echo Spot to compatible smart home products and set up Alexa Routines to help automate daily tasks. For example, set up a Routine that turns on your bedroom smart lights, starts playing the morning news, and turns on the smart coffee pot in the kitchen. Or, set an evening routine that turns on the porch lights, lowers the thermostat, and plays music.
Ask Alexa to call loved ones, make household announcements, audibly Drop In on other Alexa-enabled devices in your household, or get alerts and audio from your compatible smart doorbell.
As with all of our devices, Echo Spot is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to explore how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect your privacy.
These are just some of the fun features you can try with the all-new Echo Spot. Echo Spot is available now for Prime members for just $44.99 through Prime Day. Non-Prime members can purchase for $79.99 or join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to get the discounted offer.
The deal is available for Prime members through Prime Day (July 16 – 17), then returns to MSRP. While supplies last.