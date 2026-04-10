If you believe that every customer experience will be reinvented in the coming years by AI, it means even the customer experiences that feel most comfy, and are most broadly adopted, will be reimagined. Take our retail business. We believe that customers will always care deeply about massive selection, low prices, very fast delivery, ease of use, and how they’re treated. Amazon has built a lot of capabilities that position us well to meet these customer needs for years to come. However, it’s not hard to imagine with the emergence of AI, that the interface with which customers want to interact with a retailer could be substantially different over time. The temptation is to just add a little AI to the existing experience. That’s a start. But, the trick for leaders, ourselves included, is how to get organized and convicted about going back to the starting line and reimagining your experiences from a clean sheet of paper, assuming you were building with the new technology available. It’s easier to say than do. But, it’s what we’re doing in all of our consumer experiences. It may take us a while to find experiences better than what we have now, and it may take consumers time to adopt these new experiences. But, history shows the “straight line was a lie.” Everything gets reinvented. And, if you want to be finding that next zig, you need to be willing to go back to first principles.