Amazon offers very broad selection, carrying hundreds of millions of products, including 300 million items available with fast, free Prime delivery across more than 35 categories including home, apparel, electronics, media, beauty, grocery, sports and outdoors, automotive, and everyday essentials.
While we already offer vast selection, we want to make it even easier for customers to find any product they want and need, so we’re testing a new feature, Buy for Me, in beta in the Amazon Shopping app. Buy for Me helps customers discover and seamlessly purchase select products from other brands’ sites if those items are not currently sold in Amazon’s store.
Buy for Me is currently live in the Amazon Shopping app on both iOS and Android for a subset of U.S. customers. We will begin testing with a limited number of brand stores and products, with plans to roll out to more customers and incorporate more brand stores and products based on feedback.
“We’re always working to invent new ways to make shopping even more convenient, and we’ve created Buy For Me to help customers quickly and easily find and buy products from other brand stores if we don’t currently sell those items in our store,” said Oliver Messenger, shopping director, Amazon. “This new feature uses agentic AI to help customers seamlessly purchase from other brands within the familiar Amazon Shopping app, while also giving brands increased exposure and seamless conversion.”
How Buy for Me works
Buy for Me is integrated into Amazon’s shopping experience so customers can quickly and easily discover additional selection. When customers search for branded items in the search bar in the Amazon Shopping app, they’ll see relevant results from Amazon and third-party sellers in our store, and in some cases, additional relevant products from other stores in a separate section of search results labeled 'Shop brand sites directly.' Customers can link directly to these sites, or in some cases, customers will see a link to Buy for Me. To shop brand sites directly using Buy for Me, customers simply:
Tap an item. When customers tap on an item that says Buy for Me in search results listed under 'Shop brand sites directly,' they are taken to a product detail page within the Amazon Shopping app. This page provides relevant product information, similar to product detail pages for items Amazon sells, so customers can learn more about the product to help them decide if they want to buy it from the brand retailer’s website.
Request Amazon purchase the item on their behalf. If a customer decides to proceed with a Buy for Me purchase, they tap on the Buy for Me button on the product detail page to request Amazon make the purchase from the brand retailer’s website on their behalf. Customers are taken to an Amazon checkout page where they confirm order details, including preferred delivery address, applicable taxes and shipping fees, and payment method. Using agentic AI capabilities, Amazon makes the purchase by securely providing the customer’s encrypted name, address, and payment details to complete the checkout process on the brand’s website. Amazon cannot see customers’ previous or separate orders from other brands’ sites.
Receive confirmation, delivery, and customer service. Once Amazon makes the purchase on a customer’s behalf, the customer will receive an order confirmation email from the brand store, and be able to track their order via Your Orders in the Buy for Me Orders tab in the Amazon Shopping app. Delivery, returns and exchanges, and customer service are managed by the brand store, and customers can contact the brand store with any questions regarding their order.
Leveraging AI to make customers’ lives better and easier
Buy for Me is enabled by AI. The experience runs on Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models. Amazon Nova and Anthropic’s Claude models support the Amazon Shopping app’s agentic capabilities to complete the purchase from start to finish on a customer’s behalf.
Agentic AI is capable of performing specific tasks with minimal human intervention at the direction of and on behalf of a customer. Earning trust is a cornerstone for the success of AI agents, and we've designed this experience to operate transparently in its interactions with customers and brand stores. The customer is in control of the AI agent acting on their behalf, and brands have the choice if they want to participate and benefit from the increased brand visibility, customer engagement, and sales.
