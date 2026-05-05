Key takeaways
- Alexa+ is available on Bose speakers.
- Ask Alexa+ to suggest music for the moment or find the song you can’t remember the name of and play it on Bose speakers.
- Alexa+ is free for Prime members.
Since launch, customers are talking to Alexa+ twice as much, with longer and more varied conversations—and now they can interact with Alexa across even more devices. Using natural conversations, customers can ask Alexa to help them discover new music, manage their smart home devices, and book services directly from their Bose speakers.
How Alexa+ works on Bose speakers
The new Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker and Soundbar launched today with Alexa+ built in. Now, customers can ask their Bose devices for music from movies and television shows they like, discover new artists, or create playlists based on their mood, favorite genre, or activity. For example, customers can ask Alexa to set the mood for a dinner party or play a movie soundtrack or audiobook while they’re doing chores around the house.
They can also ask Alexa to help them find songs based on context, using phrases like “Alexa, play that famous pop song that has Van Halen in it” or “Alexa, play that song from that movie where the guy holds up the boombox outside his girlfriend’s house.”
In addition to music, customers can access other Alexa+ capabilities right from their Bose speakers and soundbars. They can have conversations about any topic, make restaurant reservations, get recipe suggestions or ingredient swaps, reorder household essentials, and so much more.
Here are some ways to get started with Alexa+ on your Bose speakers:
- “Alexa, every afternoon schedule 30 minutes for meditation time and suggest an ambient music playlist.”
- “What is the song in [name a movie]?” “Play it.”
- “Suggest some vegetarian recipes.” “Walk me through the first one.”
Alexa+ is also now available on the following Bose products in the U.S.:
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
- Bose Smart Soundbar (model 300, 600, and 900)
- Bose Portable Smart Speaker
- Bose Home Speaker (model 300, 450, and 500)
- Bose Soundbar (model 500, 550, and 700)
- Bose Music Amplifier
Alexa+ is free with your Prime membership or available to non-Prime customers for $19.99 per month. If you have an existing Bose Alexa+-enabled device, visit the Alexa page to opt in today. Alexa+ will be available on the new Bose speaker on May 15.
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