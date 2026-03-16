"Automakers are telling us they want their vehicles to act as a smart assistant and understand passengers the way passengers understand each other, through conversation, context, and awareness of the world around them. They want a personalized and delightful experience from the home to the car and back," said Anes Hodžić, vice president of Amazon Smart Vehicles. “Through our work with NVIDIA, we’ve seen the extraordinary capabilities of NVIDIA’s technology when paired with Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant enabled by multi-modal, multi-model, and multi-agent technology stack on the edge and in the cloud. We’re so excited by its potential for auto OEMs and opportunity to keep refining the customer perception of a smart car.”