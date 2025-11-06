"By bringing our Alexa+ architecture to Alexa Custom Assistant, we're enabling partners to create uniquely branded experiences with seamless interactions and everyday utility customers value," said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Echo. "The enthusiasm from partners to build on our service affirms our vision for the future we're creating—one where responsive AI is seamlessly woven into every aspect of our customers' lives. I’m excited to see this all come to life starting with a valued partner like BMW."

