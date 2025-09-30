The first thing you’ll notice about these new, custom displays is their modern look and beautiful design. The displays on the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 combine in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal design to deliver an amazing viewing experience, and ambient visuals that adapt to the environment. This approach allowed us to reduce layers of lamination and maximize the viewing angle. The picture quality is exceptional with improved clarity in both bright and dimly lit rooms. With the 13-megapixel camera, Alexa recognizes when you walk up to the device, greets you, and shows you the information you want. You can see Alexa's more visual conversational responses, view your favorite photos, manage new color-coded family calendars, or get intelligent summaries of your Ring video footage—everything appears incredibly clear, sharp, and vibrant. These all-new high-density, high-definition displays pack in over a million pixels. But we didn’t stop there. We also maximized the viewable screen area, where we’re surfacing even more of the content that matters to our customers most:

