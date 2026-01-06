At the core of this innovation is Alexa Custom Assistant (ACA), a comprehensive service that enables automakers to create their own intelligent AI assistants powered by Alexa+ agentic capabilities. The new in-vehicle technology offers intuitive and sophisticated interactions between passengers and the vehicle in a natural dialogue—including the operation of vehicle functions as well as access to information and knowledge beyond the vehicle. Customers can have actual conversations with their car using natural language—no memorizing commands, no rigid phrase structures. They can say "Hey BMW, I am feeling a bit chilly could you warm it up in here" and have the car heat up. Customers can connect to dozens of services like music streaming and navigation, all in one cohesive experience.