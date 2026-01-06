Key takeaways
- At CES, we announced new Alexa+ capabilities to keep customers connected in and outside their homes.
- Samsung will be the first third-party manufacturer to build in Alexa+, bringing voice-controlled entertainment and smart home management to their smart TVs.
- Amazon is also partnering with BMW, Bosch, and others, adding to the tens of thousands of devices and services Alexa+ already works with today.
Whether at home, in the car, or on the go, Alexa+ is there when and where customers need it—ready to help with the tasks they care about most. Check out the six new Alexa+ integrations coming in 2026.
Alexa+ in TVs
Samsung is adding Alexa+ to their smart televisions, marking the first time Alexa+ is built into a non-Amazon device. Starting later this month, Samsung TV owners can speak to Alexa on their TVs to get to the content they want fast or get things done around the home. Using natural voice conversations, our shared customers can discover new series and movies quickly, easily manage smart home devices, play music from their televisions, and more. For example, say: “Alexa, it's showtime. What's new?” to find new releases or “Alexa, it feels too cold” to automatically adjust the thermostat. Early access to Alexa+ will be available for select 2021 to 2025 Samsung TV models with Alexa built-in.
Alexa+ in your smart home
Bosch will launch new capabilities with Alexa+ in 2026 so customers can talk to Alexa to control their coffee machine. Starting with the Bosch 800 Series fully automatic espresso machine, making coffee at home will feel just like talking to a barista. Customers will be able to have a natural conversation with Alexa to make and personalize their favorite coffee, lattes, cortados, and more.
Alexa+ in the car
BMW is showcasing its new BMW iX3 model, a cutting-edge electric SUV with the latest technology, including the next generation of BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, powered by Alexa+.
At the core of this innovation is Alexa Custom Assistant (ACA), a comprehensive service that enables automakers to create their own intelligent AI assistants powered by Alexa+ agentic capabilities. The new in-vehicle technology offers intuitive and sophisticated interactions between passengers and the vehicle in a natural dialogue—including the operation of vehicle functions as well as access to information and knowledge beyond the vehicle. Customers can have actual conversations with their car using natural language—no memorizing commands, no rigid phrase structures. They can say "Hey BMW, I am feeling a bit chilly could you warm it up in here" and have the car heat up. Customers can connect to dozens of services like music streaming and navigation, all in one cohesive experience.
HERE Technologies and TomTom also integrated Alexa Custom Assistant into their mapping and location technology. The result is an AI-powered in-vehicle navigation experience that enables customers to speak naturally to plan a trip, add or remove stops, find upcoming electrical vehicle charging spots, and more.
This next generation of ACA debuted for the first time with BMW Group in their new BMW car iX3, and it is now available to automakers and location technology providers.
Alexa+ in your daily health and wellness routine
Soon, Alexa+ will help customers proactively manage their health and wellness journey each day. For example: As you’re getting ready in the morning, Alexa can give you a rundown of your sleep and recovery, and ways to achieve your wellness goals. In the evening, Alexa can use your optimal sleep time to remind you that it’s time to wind down and adjust temperature, lights, music and more to get you ready for a good night's sleep. At CES, we are giving customers a sneak peek of the Early Access experience with Oura. Integrations with Withings, Wyze, and additional partners are coming soon.