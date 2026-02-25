Key takeaways
- Customers can tailor Alexa's tone and response style to fit their personal preferences.
- Three distinct styles—Brief, Chill, Sweet—adapt Alexa's tone without changing her capabilities.
- Easily switch between styles anytime to fit your mood.
Alexa’s personality is one of the things customers tell us they love most about Alexa. That familiar voice and personality have become a part of so many customers’ daily lives, but here's what we've learned from customers since launching Alexa+: Everyone has their own communication style and preferences, and a truly personal assistant should adapt to match it.
Today, we're launching Alexa+ personality styles, distinct ways to customize how Alexa responds to your questions and requests, making the Alexa+ experience more tailored than ever before. We’re starting with three different styles: Brief, Chill, and Sweet. It’s the same capable Alexa customers know and love, just with a communication style that fits your preferences.
Alexa’s new personality styles
Want to hear them in action? Listen to how each style answers "How's it going?" to discover which one feels right for you.
- Brief is our answer to customer requests for shorter, more direct responses. This style cuts straight to the point with no-nonsense efficiency—no small talk, no extra conversation. Just the information you need, exactly when you need it.
- Chill brings an easygoing and relaxed energy to every interaction. Like chatting with a laid-back friend, this style keeps interactions conversational and breezy, offering gentle guidance.
- Sweet is your biggest cheerleader, responding with genuine warmth and enthusiasm. This uplifting personality celebrates your wins, offers encouragement, and transforms everyday moments into opportunities for positivity.
What makes Alexa+ personality styles different
Creating distinct personality styles isn't just about changing a few words; it requires building a system that understands the nuances of human communication. Each style is built on a foundation of five interconnected dimensions that work together to create different conversational experiences:
- Expressiveness: ranging from concise to verbose
- Emotional Openness: reserved to enthusiastic
- Formality: professional to casual
- Directness: diplomatic to blunt
- Humor: subtle wit to overt sarcasm
The complexity lies in how these dimensions interact. A Brief response isn't just short; it's concise, casual, direct, and uses minimal humor. Sweet isn't just enthusiastic; it's warm, emotionally expressive, casual, and encouraging. Each personality style represents a carefully calibrated combination across all five dimensions, and the difference is in the delivery. The same answer to "What's the weather?" might be brief and efficient in one style or delivered with a playful twist in another.
How to change Alexa’s voice and personality
Ready to try it? Just say, “Alexa, change your personality style” to your Echo device or choose one in the Alexa app by selecting your device, then Device Settings, then Alexa’s Personality Style and swiping through the different options. You can switch anytime or return to the original Alexa whenever you want just by asking or through the app.
You can even pair your personality style with different voices. Open the Alexa app, select the Devices tab, pick your device, and tap Settings. Under General, select Alexa's Voice to choose from eight options.
These personality styles are available now for all Alexa+ customers, and there’s more to come. As we continue to refine and expand these experiences based on your feedback, we're excited to explore even more ways to make Alexa feel uniquely yours.
