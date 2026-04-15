Key takeaways
- Alexa+ is available in Italy for free starting April 15 through an Early Access program.
- After the program ends, it will be included for Prime members and cost €22.99 per month for non-Prime customers.
- Alexa+ goes beyond answering questions and can take real world action and have natural conversations.
- Built by teams in Italy, Alexa+ is deeply personal and understands cultural nuances, regional expressions, and Italian life.
Alexa+ has arrived in Italy, with customers able to experience Amazon’s next-generation AI assistant starting from April 15.
Taking its biggest leap forward yet, Alexa+ can take real world actions, have natural conversations, and is designed to feel authentically Italian. It knows the secrets of a perfectly crafted espresso and would never suggest a cappuccino after lunch; it understands implicit requests like "it’s a bit chilly" without needing any explanation; and it naturally uses familiar expressions, such as "dotting the i’s."
Alexa has already become a fixture in Italian households: over the past three years, customers in Italy have had more than 40 billion interactions with Alexa. Now Alexa+ will take that relationship further, powered by generative AI.
How does Alexa+ feel authentically Italian?
Developing Alexa+ for Italy went beyond simple translation. Italian scientists, engineers, and language specialists at Amazon's Alexa Research and Development Center in Turin built an authentically Italian personality, refined the language models, and developed new understanding techniques.
Consider the word "salute": it can be a toast, a response to a sneeze, or a sincere wish depending entirely on the context. Alexa+ is built to understand these cultural nuances as well as Italy’s linguistic diversity, from northern dialects to southern expressions. Each area has a unique way of communicating, so the teams ensured that Alexa+ doesn’t just understand what you’re saying, but also how you’re saying it.
The result is an assistant that knows local expressions, football teams, beloved music, and traditional dishes. For instance, it knows the Sanremo festival as if it has always followed it and can use familiar Italian idioms.
How is Alexa+ different?
One of the first things customers will notice is how naturally conversations with Alexa+ flow. There’s no need for specific commands or repeated wake words—Alexa+ will understand your intention even with incomplete thoughts or idiomatic expressions. The conversation will continue without missing a beat, even when interrupted.
Secondly, powered by advanced large language models on Amazon Bedrock, Alexa+ is built on an entirely new architecture that connects hundreds of services and devices, turning intelligence into real action. A chatbot that answers questions is helpful, but an assistant that can act for you changes your daily life.
From choosing music to match your mood to suggesting a gift for your mother and having it delivered, Alexa+ can act in the real world. It can build a shopping list based on your dietary preferences and lower the thermostat when you say, "fa caldo qui dentro." In the coming weeks, customers will be able to use TheFork to book restaurants simply by using their voice, with more partners to follow.
How does Alexa+ remember what matters to you?
Alexa+ has a remarkable memory. Tell it your favorite restaurant, the book a friend recommended, that your partner is a vegetarian, or that your child dislikes nuts—Alexa+ will remember and use that information to personalize its responses.
If you say "Alexa, remember that Laura is vegetarian," when you later ask for a restaurant suggestion for dinner with Laura, Alexa+ will connect the dots.
The more you interact with Alexa+, the more useful it becomes. It learns your music tastes, the foods you avoid, and your family's habits. If your team wins a match, it'll be more excited when you mention the game. Planning a trip? It remembers your favorite destinations and helps with the details.
How does Alexa+ work across your home and devices?
Alexa+ moves with you throughout your day. If you start searching for dinner recipes on an Echo Show in the kitchen, then continue on your phone while shopping, Alexa+ will pick up exactly where you left off—remembering the context and never losing the thread.
With millions of smart home devices connected to Alexa in Italy, managing your home is simple. If you say, "it's dark," the lights come on. Say "I'm cold" and the thermostat adjusts. You can create custom routines entirely with your voice—combining lights, music, and weather updates without opening an app.
Alexa+ also anticipates moments without being asked: it can heat the house before you return, start the coffee machine when you wake up, and dim the lights before bedtime. It's what Amazon calls ambient intelligence—technology that's there when you need it and disappears when you don't.
Soon, customers in Italy will also be able to access Alexa+ directly from a browser, making it even easier to get help wherever they are.
How is privacy protected with Alexa+?
Alexa+ is designed with the same approach Amazon applies to all its devices, providing customers with built-in privacy protection, transparency, and complete control.
How much does Alexa+ cost and how can Italian customers try it?
Alexa+ is free during the Early Access period which starts April 15. Once this program ends, it will cost €22.99 per month but remain available at no additional cost for Prime members.
There are two ways to get started with Alexa+ in Italy:
- Buy any new Echo device for instant access. Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8, Echo Dot Max, and Echo Studio are specifically designed to support the generative AI-powered experience with increased processing power, memory, and edge computing.
- Already have a compatible Echo device? Register here to receive an invitation. In the coming weeks, Italian customers will be invited to join, with access expanding gradually.
Where else is Alexa+ available?
Next, discover 50 things to try with Alexa+, from receiving personalized news summaries to discovering new movies to watch.
Related news and stories