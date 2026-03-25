Key takeaways
- Ring's new Battery Doorbell Pro delivers 4K video without needing hardwired installation.
- Three new 2K doorbells start at $79.99, offering sharp video across battery and wired models.
- Ring AI Pro subscription enables video search, descriptions, and up to 180 days of history.
Ring is introducing its first-ever battery-powered 2K and 4K doorbells, delivering sharper video and more flexible installation across its doorbell lineup. Starting at $99.99 and available for pre-order today, the new doorbells bring premium video clarity to homes without requiring hardwired installation. Each device also includes a free trial of Ring AI Pro, which unlocks features like intelligent video search and descriptions.
Premium 4K video clarity, no wires required
The Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) is Ring's most advanced battery-powered doorbell to date. It features Retinal 4K video and delivers up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, capturing front-door activity, packages, and other details with greater clarity day or night.
A redesigned internal architecture ensures the device stays up and running while supporting high-resolution video and advanced features. The result is front-door security that installs virtually anywhere without wiring.
Three new 2K doorbells offer flexibility and value
Alongside the 4K battery doorbell, Ring is introducing three new Retinal 2K doorbells at different price points and installation types:
- Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) features a Quick Release Battery Pack, making it faster and easier to recharge while delivering sharp 2K video.
- Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers clear 2K video and up to 6x Enhanced Zoom in a streamlined, rechargeable design.
- Wired Doorbell (2nd Gen) is designed for hardwired homes with Retinal 2K video
This new lineup expands Ring’s doorbell offerings with more choices for customers who want higher-resolution video across both battery and wired installations. These cameras also include up to 6x Enhanced Zoom, Motion Detection, Night Vision, and real-time alerts in the Ring app.
Solar accessories for power and flexible installation
Ring is also introducing new solar accessories designed to extend battery life and provide more flexible installation options for battery-powered doorbells. Available at launch, these accessories support Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen), Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen), and Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen).
The Ring Solar Charger integrates directly into the mounting design, allowing customers to mount their doorbell on top of the charger.
The Ring Solar Panel extends the life of Quick Release Battery Packs by delivering power, reducing the need for manual recharging. Designed with higher power output to support more advanced doorbells, the Ring Solar Panel helps minimize interruptions to home monitoring. Its flexible installation options, including roof mounting and adjustable angles, enable optimal solar exposure and efficient charging performance.
Ring AI Pro—get even more from your doorbell
The Ring AI Pro subscription unlocks advanced features for your doorbell, providing customers with greater control and enhanced visibility into activity at home.
With a Ring AI Pro subscription, customers can:
- Get Video Descriptions that summarize motion activity in plain language, so you can understand what happened without watching the full clip.
- Access Video Search using keywords like “person,” “package,” or “car” to find specific moments faster.
- Review recorded events for longer with up to 180 days of video history, making it easy to revisit important moments.
- Use Extended Live View to stay connected to what’s happening in real time for longer.
By pairing high-resolution video with these smart capabilities, a Ring subscription helps turn everyday footage into more useful information so customers can stay informed without scrolling through clips.
Select subscription plans unlock additional layers of protection and monitoring, helping customers respond more quickly when something important happens.
Pricing and availability
All four doorbells and two solar accessories are available for pre-order starting today:
Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen): $249.99
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen): $179.99
Ring Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen): $99.99
Ring Wired Doorbell (2nd Gen): $79.99
Ring Solar Charger: $49.99
Ring Solar Panel: $59.99
Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen): $249.99
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen): $179.99
Ring Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen): $99.99
Ring Wired Doorbell (2nd Gen): $79.99
Ring Solar Charger: $49.99
Ring Solar Panel: $59.99
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