The Amazon Ember Artline makes showing your personal photos easy. Connect your Amazon Photos account for a sleek, full-screen view with no manual cropping or resizing needed. Family photos are arranged into collages and displayed in full resolution—adding a personal touch to your Amazon Ember Artline's gallery. Ask

Alexa+

for the moments you want to show—for example, try saying,

“Play a slideshow of us biking in the mountains,”

and Alexa+ will start a slideshow with photos of your mountain biking adventures.