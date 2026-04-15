Key takeaways
- The Amazon Ember Artline ships April 22 in the U.S. and Canada, and May 7 in the UK and Germany.
- The matte screen reduces glare, making art look like gallery-quality paintings.
- Customers can use Alexa+ hands-free to display art, browse photos, or find what to watch fast.
A TV is often the most prominent piece of technology in a living room, yet most of them aren't designed to look good when they're not in use. The Amazon Ember Artline, Amazon's first lifestyle TV, aims to change that.
Finding art that fits your space and style typically means visiting physical galleries and endlessly scrolling through subscription services. Amazon's Ember Artline—now available for preorder—includes a global collection of more than 2,000 curated art pieces at no extra cost, from Impressionist classics to contemporary photography, plus an AI feature called “Match the Room” which helps you find artwork that matches your TV's surroundings. Once you’re ready to watch TV, it transitions seamlessly from artwork into a capable streaming device—complete with Fire TV’s new user interface.
Amazon Ember Artline is available in 10 frame colors, which customers can choose from at checkout on Amazon.com.
Amazon Ember Artline is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models starting at $899.99 (USD) and will start shipping to customers on April 22 in the U.S. and Canada, and May 7 in the UK and Germany.
More than 2,000 art pieces included at no extra cost
There’s no extra cost or subscription required to access the thousands of free art pieces available on the Amazon Ember Artline. Our collection spans artistic movements and includes Impressionist classics by Monet, Degas, and Renoir, alongside contemporary works of street art, murals, mixed media, and photography. Customers also have access to 60 exclusive motion video pieces commissioned by documentary filmmaker Sam Nuttmann, who traveled the world capturing landscape and wildlife scenes.
The Amazon Ember Artline's screen makes artwork vibrant and textured—more like a framed painting on your wall than a TV screen. Colors stay true to life whether you're admiring a Monet or streaming the latest blockbuster.
AI suggests art and photos based on your room
The Amazon Ember Artline includes the new Match the Room feature. Customers can upload photos of their space and the AI tool will suggest artwork from our collection based on the room's colors, overall style, and any recurring themes in their existing artwork, including nature or travel photography.
The Amazon Ember Artline makes showing your personal photos easy. Connect your Amazon Photos account for a sleek, full-screen view with no manual cropping or resizing needed. Family photos are arranged into collages and displayed in full resolution—adding a personal touch to your Amazon Ember Artline's gallery. Ask Alexa+ for the moments you want to show—for example, try saying, “Play a slideshow of us biking in the mountains,” and Alexa+ will start a slideshow with photos of your mountain biking adventures.
Fire TV's redesigned interface and Alexa+ built in
Our mission at Fire TV is to get customers to what they want to watch, fast. The Amazon Ember Artline includes Fire TV's redesigned, faster user interface that has a modern and clean design, organizing content into categories for movies, TV shows, news, live content, and sports. A new Shortcut Panel lets customers see who’s at the front door by connecting their Ring devices and control their smart home technology, audio, and display settings—all without leaving what they're watching.
Plus, with the Amazon Ember Artline, customers have access to Amazon’s state-of-the-art assistant—Alexa+. An entertainment expert, Alexa+ lets customers search for content and control playback using voice commands. Since its launch on Fire TV, customers are engaging with Alexa+ more than 2.5 times as often as they did with the original Alexa. Beyond searching for what to watch, customers are asking questions while they watch—like "Who is that actor?" and "What else are they in?”
“Alexa, move this to the living room”
This month, Amazon adding another tool for U.S. customers to seamlessly transfer a show or sports game by asking Alexa to move the content to another enabled Fire TV device in their home. For example, just ask Alexa to move the movie you started on your kitchen TV when cleaning up dishes to your big screen living room TV when you’re done.
Amazon is launching this feature with Prime Video and plan to roll it out to more services over time.
Amazon renames TV line to Amazon Ember as Fire TV gains momentum
As announced earlier this year, Amazon's full smart TV lineup is becoming Amazon Ember—a family of TVs built around beautiful design and intelligent software. The Amazon Ember family has something for every customer: the Amazon Ember 2-Series offers an affordable entry point with the Fire TV experience built in, while the Amazon Ember 4-Series steps up to 4K resolution and HDR. For customers who want a more immersive picture, the Amazon Ember QLED Series delivers richer colors and deeper contrast. And the newest addition, the Amazon Ember Artline, doubles as a gallery wall.
The Amazon Ember lineup is designed to give customers a complete entertainment experience no matter which model fits their space and budget.
But it's not just Amazon's own TVs—Fire TV is the world's most popular streaming media player family, and it's growing fast with partners. Amazon works with five of the top TV makers in the world—Hisense, Panasonic, TCL, Toshiba, and Xiaomi—and customers have purchased tens of millions of TVs with Fire TV built in.
Now those partners are building Fire TV into their higher-end lineups. In 2026, Fire TV will be built into three times as many premium TV models as last year.
Recent and upcoming launches show that momentum in action:
- TCL recently launched its QM64L Premium QD-Mini LED TV—the first TCL mini-LED with Fire TV built in.
- Xiaomi will soon launch the first MiniLED Fire TV selection in Europe and India.
- Hisense will soon sell its U7 Series ULED MiniLED 4K with Fire TV built in.