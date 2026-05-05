What started with the first Graviton processor in 2018 has grown into five generations of increasingly powerful chips. The latest,

Graviton5

, was announced at AWS re:Invent in December 2025. Similarly, the Trainium family has progressed from its initial launch in 2021 to the

recently unveiled Trainium3

, which can train AI models in weeks instead of months. Today, Amazon’s chip business

continues to grow rapidly

, with an annual revenue run rate now over $20 billion, and growing triple-digit percentages year over year.