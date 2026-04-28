Most of us still spend more time hunting for information at work than using it to get our jobs done effectively. Your work context is scattered across dozens of apps—emails, files, dashboards, Slack threads, and Jira tickets.

AI

has promised to help, but most tools only work within their own ecosystems or are not trusted to use at work. You need AI that actually understands you—how you work, who you work with, your data, workflows, and information across every system.