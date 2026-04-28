Key takeaways
- Amazon Quick’s desktop app creates a personalized experience by staying connected to you, accessing your local files and apps, and learning from every session to understand your work.
- Create live dashboards, intelligent apps, polished presentations, and engaging images directly within Amazon Quick.
- Amazon Quick connects all your apps, tools, and data in one place with integrations for Google Workspace, Zoom, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and others.
- Get started in minutes—all you need is an email.
Most of us still spend more time hunting for information at work than using it to get our jobs done effectively. Your work context is scattered across dozens of apps—emails, files, dashboards, Slack threads, and Jira tickets. AI has promised to help, but most tools only work within their own ecosystems or are not trusted to use at work. You need AI that actually understands you—how you work, who you work with, your data, workflows, and information across every system.
That’s why we're launching a new desktop app for Amazon Quick, our AI assistant that changes how work gets done. It works directly with your local files, stays connected to your calendar, email, and other apps in the background, and learns the context of your work, getting smarter, more personalized, and more proactive the longer you use it. It’s intuitive for anyone to pick up and use, but built to meet the security, governance, and performance standards that enterprises demand.
The Quick desktop app, combined with new content creation capabilities and connectors launching today, will enable a rapid evolution of AI in the workplace. When AI knows you, your team, and your company, it can become an intelligent assistant that turns questions into answers, answers into actions, and actions into outcomes.
AI that knows how you work
If you want to use AI at work for more than just summarizing a report or writing a quick email, it starts with context. But getting AI the context it needs is a lot of work. Is it hooked up to the right systems? Have you uploaded those documents on your laptop? Does it know you’re presenting at 2 p.m. today? Did it see the email from marketing flagging the new announcement? And even if you have the right context for this session or taught it just how you want it to draft that email, the AI won’t remember it next time.
Quick is built differently. It lives on your laptop and is connected to everything you do—your local files, calendar, email, and the apps you already use. And where most AI tools only work within their own vendor-specific ecosystem and can only help with a fraction of your work, Quick is built to break you free from those walled gardens. Whether you use Slack or Teams, Outlook or Gmail, Salesforce or ServiceNow, Asana or Jira, Quick works across all of them seamlessly.
Quick can also automate browser-based workflows and connect to developer tools like Kiro CLI and Claude Code. Ask Quick to pull information from a browser-based internal tool, analyze it with a local Python script, and paste results into a doc, all in a single request. No files to upload, no tab to switch to, and no session to start—Quick is always ready to get to work.
And Quick is always getting smarter. When you ask Quick a question, it grounds its answer in your organization’s actual data instead of trying to look things up on the spot. It indexes your documents to understand your entire job and learns from every interaction. This allows it to build a personal knowledge graph that knows your preferences, team contacts, and business context, like key projects you work on or your brand’s style guidelines, getting smarter and more personalized the more you use it. Quick also gives your team shared Spaces where dashboards, agents, automations, and knowledge compound across people, ensuring the whole team can benefit from each other's work.
For example, whenever a sales rep closes a new deal, they need to send a note to multiple people across the company, including their direct manager, leadership, marketing, and customer success. When the rep asks Quick to draft their next customer win note, it can pull from its “long-term memory” to include all the relevant stakeholders, pull details about the win for the email from a message the rep sent last week, and create action items for their team based on what they've done for previous clients. It can even remember the rep mentioned in a Slack conversation that this new customer could be a great reference, so it suggests including the communications team in the note.
Shift your AI from reactive to proactive
Most AI tools are reactive. You prompt them; they respond. If you aren’t using it, it’s sitting idle, contributing nothing to your work. Quick is continuously running in the background on your desktop, monitoring what’s happening across your apps, information and data, and surfacing what needs attention.
Combining what Quick knows about you with its proactive, always-on approach to work helps shift you from reacting to the day as it happens to actually getting ahead of your to-do list. Before your 2 p.m. meeting, Quick can surface relevant Slack threads, the doc you edited yesterday, and any related briefing notes, without you even having to ask. Double booked for a meeting or have an urgent deadline coming up? Quick catches them and acts before they become a problem.
While you benefit from all this context, it also remains private—Quick never uses your data to train someone else’s model.
Beyond the desktop—making the Quick experience even better
In addition to the new desktop experience, we are also making a series of new updates to Quick that help you:
- Build custom apps with Quick: Now in preview, you can use Quick to create intelligent apps, dashboards, and web pages that are deeply connected to the rest of your business. Just tell it what you need in natural language, and it connects to live data, updates automatically, and creates dashboards in seconds without any coding or complex development processes. Internally, we have seen users create apps using simple natural language and deploy them to thousands of their teammates.
- Generate assets on the fly: Available today, Quick now lets you create polished documents, presentations, infographics, and images directly from the chat interface, no design skills or hours of formatting required. While the feature is launching today, we’ve already seen Amazon employees use it to create PowerPoint decks on demand that are completely customized for the occasion. For instance, account managers and solutions architects have created tailored presentations based on the internal product roadmap and context from customer discussions to address customer questions.
- Access Quick where you need it: Quick is increasing connectivity with new Microsoft 365 extensions in preview that will bring Quick directly into Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. It can proactively surface insights, draft content, and take action within each app, without ever making you switch tools.
- Easily connect Quick to even more apps: Available today, Quick is also expanding its native integrations to include Google Workspace, Zoom, Airtable, Dropbox, and Microsoft Teams.
What customers are saying about Quick
People across many of the world’s largest companies, like 3M, GoDaddy, AstraZeneca, BMW, Kitsa, Mondelēz, NFL, and Southwest Airlines, in addition to Amazon, are already adopting Quick. That’s because Quick connects all your systems and data in one place. And because Quick is built on AWS, the security, compliance, and governance your organization already trusts are built in from the start.
Security-conscious organizations in the financial services sector are adopting Quick, such as New York Life, the largest mutual life insurer in the United States. “Amazon Quick has fundamentally changed how we operate—how we make decisions, execute strategies, and respond to opportunities,” said David C. Gregorat, CTO, Institutional Life, New York Life. “We're an Institutional Life insurance business with complex, high-volume workflows: nightly reconciliation, premium processing, compliance reporting. Before Quick, getting answers meant pulling many reports, waiting on analysts, and still not having the full picture. Now, a single conversational agent can replace all of that—and anyone on the team can use it. Quick isn't just improving how we work. It's letting us reimagine it.”
Mondelēz International is a leading global snack company with iconic brands, including Oreo, Ritz, belVita, and LU biscuits, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate, and CLIF snack bars. “We've deployed Quick to our employees at Mondelēz International, and we are already seeing benefits,” said Chris Hesse, CTO, Mondelēz. “From teams instantly surfacing knowledge that used to take hours to find, to running AI-powered analysis across complex data sets to drive better decisions—Quick is helping our people complete tasks in minutes instead of hours. We are seeing the results of embedding safe, simple, and reliable AI into everyday work.”
These are just a few examples of the many organizations accelerating innovation and productivity with Amazon Quick. Amazon Books was able to reduce the time leaders spent developing coordination documents by 80%, while engineering cut factory test times by 67%. Quick also saves 3M’s sales reps more than five hours a week, streamlining how they gather information for customer meetings.
Reimagine how work gets done with Quick
It's now easier than ever to try Quick. Create an account in minutes with your email. To get started, visit aws.amazon.com/quick.
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