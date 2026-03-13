Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

, and Cerebras Systems today announced a collaboration that will, in the coming months, deliver the fastest

AI inference

solutions available for

generative AI

applications and LLM workloads. The solution, to be deployed on

Amazon Bedrock

in AWS data centers, combines AWS

Trainium-powered servers

, Cerebras CS-3 systems, and Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) networking. Later this year, AWS will also offer leading open-source LLMs and

Amazon Nova

using Cerebras hardware.