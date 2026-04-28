Key takeaways
- The latest OpenAI models are available (limited preview) through Amazon Bedrock, giving customers access to frontier intelligence with the security, governance, and operational controls they already rely on from AWS.
- OpenAI coding agent, Codex, is now available (limited preview) on Amazon Bedrock, bringing AI-powered software development into the AWS environments where enterprise teams already build and operate.
- Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI (limited preview) enables customers to quickly and easily build production-ready OpenAI-powered agents in the cloud.
Today, we are announcing a major expansion of our partnership with OpenAI that brings frontier AI to the infrastructure millions of organizations already trust. Enterprises want to build with the most capable AI models and agents available. They also need the security posture, operational maturity, and data governance that production workloads demand. Starting today, we are bringing those together with three new offerings, all in limited preview:
OpenAI models on Amazon Bedrock: the latest OpenAI models, available through the same Amazon Bedrock APIs and controls customers already use.
Codex on Amazon Bedrock: OpenAI coding agent on Amazon Bedrock, for enterprise software development at scale.
Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI: an optimized experience for building production-ready AI agents with OpenAI frontier models on AWS.
Codex on Amazon Bedrock: OpenAI coding agent on Amazon Bedrock, for enterprise software development at scale.
Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI: an optimized experience for building production-ready AI agents with OpenAI frontier models on AWS.
Together, these launches give customers the choice and flexibility to use the best models for their use case, on the world’s most broadly-adopted cloud.
OpenAI Models on Amazon Bedrock
Amazon Bedrock is built on the principle that customers should choose the best model for every use case. We are excited to announce that starting today, the latest OpenAI models will be available on Amazon Bedrock. For the first time, AWS customers will be able to access OpenAI frontier models through the services they already use for model access, fine-tuning, and orchestration. This means customers can evaluate and deploy OpenAI models alongside models from Anthropic, Meta, Mistral, Cohere, Amazon, and other leading providers, all through a single, consistent service with unified security, governance, and cost controls.
OpenAI models on Bedrock inherit the full set of enterprise controls customers already depend on: IAM-based access management, AWS PrivateLink connectivity, guardrails, encryption at rest and in transit, comprehensive logging through AWS CloudTrail, and integration with existing compliance frameworks. There is no additional infrastructure to configure and no new security model to learn. Customers can apply OpenAI model usage toward their existing AWS cloud commitments and consolidate AI spend alongside their broader AWS workloads. For organizations already managing significant cloud investments on AWS, this simplifies procurement and financial governance.
Codex on Amazon Bedrock
Codex is quickly becoming one of the best examples of how AI agents can do work inside the enterprise. More than 4 million people use Codex every week to automate coding work, write and refactor code, explain complex systems, generate tests, and accelerate software delivery. With Codex on Amazon Bedrock, enterprise teams can access the OpenAI coding agent within the AWS environments where they already operate at scale. Customers can authenticate using their AWS credentials, process inference through Amazon Bedrock infrastructure, and apply Codex usage toward their AWS cloud commitments. Codex on Bedrock is available through the Bedrock API, starting with the Codex CLI, the Codex desktop app, and Visual Studio Code extension.
Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI
Today's most capable AI agents have shown what frontier reasoning models can do: perform complex, multi-step work with minimal human intervention. OpenAI frontier models and agentic capabilities represent the leading edge of what's possible. However, production AI applications require more than intelligence, they also require the enterprise infrastructure, security, and operational foundation to run them reliably at scale. Additionally, they require memory that persists across sessions, skills that encode procedures, identity that enforces the right permissions, and compute options that are appropriate for the task. Today, teams build and assemble these components, which can be complex. To address these needs, we’re excited to introduce Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI. Bedrock Managed Agents combines OpenAI frontier models and agentic capabilities with AWS's global infrastructure, security, and the breadth of services that millions of organizations already depend on. With Bedrock Managed Agents, deploying production-ready OpenAI-powered agents on AWS is fast and straightforward, so you can focus on what your agents should do, not the infrastructure behind them.
Bedrock Managed Agents is optimized for OpenAI models on AWS. It is built with the OpenAI agent harness, which is engineered to unlock the full potential of OpenAI frontier models, delivering faster execution, sharper reasoning, and reliable steering of long-running tasks. Security and governance are built in from the moment you deploy: every agent operates with its own identity, logs every action for auditability, and runs inside your environment with all model inference on Amazon Bedrock. As customers scale to hundreds of thousands of agents across the enterprise, they benefit from the globally scalable AWS infrastructure, and proximity to the data, applications, and services they already rely on.
Box is the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, helping over 115,000 organizations fuel collaboration, manage their entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. "Enterprises are currently looking to deploy agents to deliver solutions that take their organization into the next phase of AI," said Ben Kus, CTO at Box. "With Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI, developers can build optimized, production-scale AI applications that bring together the strengths and capabilities of OpenAI's latest models with the scale, security, and infrastructure of AWS. That combination will result in agents that continuously learn what works over time, tailor responses to each user's specific environment, and operate with the governance and auditability enterprises require, all running on the cloud we already trust."
Bedrock Managed Agents and Bedrock AgentCore
Bedrock AgentCore is the open platform to build, connect, and optimize agents at scale using any model and framework. Bedrock Managed Agents is optimized for building agentic solutions with OpenAI frontier models and agentic capabilities. If you're building on Bedrock Managed Agents, AgentCore is a natural complement. AgentCore provides the default compute environment for Bedrock Managed Agents, and as your agent footprint expands across your enterprise, AgentCore and Bedrock Managed Agents will provide additional capabilities such as authorization policy enforcement, agent and agent tool discovery, and observability and evaluation capabilities.
What comes next
This is the beginning of a deeper collaboration between AWS and OpenAI. As OpenAI pushes the frontier of reasoning and agentic capabilities, AWS and OpenAI will continue to bring the latest advances to Amazon Bedrock—so the models and agents you build with today continue to benefit from new breakthroughs as they arrive.
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