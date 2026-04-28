Today's most capable AI agents have shown what frontier reasoning models can do: perform complex, multi-step work with minimal human intervention. OpenAI frontier models and agentic capabilities represent the leading edge of what's possible. However, production AI applications require more than intelligence, they also require the enterprise infrastructure, security, and operational foundation to run them reliably at scale. Additionally, they require memory that persists across sessions, skills that encode procedures, identity that enforces the right permissions, and compute options that are appropriate for the task. Today, teams build and assemble these components, which can be complex. To address these needs, we’re excited to introduce

Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI

. Bedrock Managed Agents combines OpenAI frontier models and agentic capabilities with AWS's global infrastructure, security, and the breadth of services that millions of organizations already depend on. With Bedrock Managed Agents, deploying production-ready OpenAI-powered agents on AWS is fast and straightforward, so you can focus on what your agents should do, not the infrastructure behind them.