Uber, the world's largest ride-sharing and on-demand delivery company, is expanding its infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

. Uber is using

AWS Graviton

instances to support more of its Trip Serving Zones, the real-time infrastructure behind every ride and delivery, and has started pilot training some AI models on

Trainium

—enabling faster rider and delivery matching, global demand handling, and smarter, more personalized experiences for millions of daily users.