The deployment starts with tens of millions of Graviton cores, with the flexibility to expand as Meta's AI capabilities grow. The deal reflects a shift in how AI infrastructure gets built: while GPUs remain essential for training large models, the rise of agentic AI is creating massive demand for

CPU

-intensive workloads—real-time reasoning, code generation, search, and orchestrating multi-step tasks.

Graviton5

is purpose-built for these workloads, giving Meta the processing power to run them efficiently at scale.