Amazon Bio Discovery provides scientists with a broad catalog of AI models for drug discovery, including leading open-source and commercial models from partners like Apheris and Boltz, with Biohub and Profluent coming soon. More importantly, an AI agent walks scientists through every step—from designing experiments to selecting the most promising AI-designed candidates for lab testing. Scientists can use natural language to create experiment recipes—step-by-step workflows that combine different models and analyses—and benchmark which model works best for their research needs. To further support model selection, an extensive and growing

antibody benchmark dataset

is available to show the likelihood of a drug candidate that can be manufactured easily, stay stable across a temperature range, and have suitable biological properties.