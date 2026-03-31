- Amazon has been investing in Texas for more than 20 years, strengthening the state’s economy. Today, the state is a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon.
- Jobs for frontline employees in customer fulfillment and transportation come with an average hourly base wage of more than $23. Including benefits, employees earn an average total compensation of more than $30 an hour.
- We invest in the success of Texas entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses selling in Amazon’s store. When they thrive, our customers benefit from the products and services they offer.
5 ways Amazon is investing in Texas
Amazon's investments are boosting the Lone Star State's economy while creating opportunities for Texans.
Amazon in your community
Annapurna Labs’ unique approach to innovation pushes the limits of computer software and hardware development.
I work at an Amazon fulfillment center in Texas. Here’s an inside look at how we fulfill your orders.
Join Learning Area Manager Hassan Davis for a peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center in San Marcos, Texas, and then find out how to tour a facility near you.
New states offering Same-Day medication delivery will include Idaho and Massachusetts.
I'm an area manager in Texas. Here's how my military experience helped me become a leader at Amazon.
Turner Humphrey, who served 17 years in the Marine Corps, explains the leadership lessons he carried from his time in the military to the fulfillment center floor.
Amazon in the news in Texas
Unlocking opportunities
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
For many employees, Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.