  • $84.3 billion contributed to Texas' economy
    Building a stronger economy
    Amazon has been investing in Texas for more than 20 years, strengthening the state’s economy. Today, the state is a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon.
  • 86,5000 full- and part-time employees in Texas
    Supporting good local jobs
    Jobs for frontline employees in customer fulfillment and transportation come with an average hourly base wage of more than $23. Including benefits, employees earn an average total compensation of more than $30 an hour.
  • $200,000 average annual sales per independent seller
    Empowering local businesses
    We invest in the success of Texas entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses selling in Amazon’s store. When they thrive, our customers benefit from the products and services they offer.
A skyline of Houston, Texas.

5 ways Amazon is investing in Texas

Amazon's investments are boosting the Lone Star State's economy while creating opportunities for Texans.

Learn more
Amazon in your community
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Amazon in the news in Texas

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AWS Skill Builder platform shown on computer, offering AI and cloud training
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