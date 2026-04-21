Key takeaways
- Amazon has invested over $40 billion in Illinois since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
- Amazon partners with 30 Illinois educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
- Amazon has indirectly supported over 30,000 jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and professional services—notably through the Delivery Service Partner program.
- More than 152 million items were sold by Illinois-based independent sellers through Amazon's store in 2024.
Page overview
Investing in our employees
Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.
Since 2019, we’ve invested more than $2.5 billion in our safety efforts, including innovations, ergonomic improvements, and training programs. One of the keys to continuously improving safety year after year is our Prevention Through Design approach, which applies engineering controls to reduce or eliminate potential risks before they enter the workplace. An anchor of our safety culture is our Safe to Go philosophy, which guides how our employees operate each day. Safe to Go encourages everyone across our operations to be proactive, and it empowers employees and leaders alike to speak up, slow down, or stop work if something doesn’t feel right.
Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, nearly 6,000 employees in Illinois have participated in these free initiatives.
In Illinois, Amazon partners with 30 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested over $40 billion in Illinois's infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing over $45 billion to the state's gross domestic product.
These investments include 28 fulfillment and sortation centers, 15 delivery stations, five rural delivery stations, and a Grocery Hub, among others. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 27 Whole Foods Market locations across the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, with four wind farms and nine solar farms powering its operations across Illinois. The state is also home to an Amazon Air Hub, supporting the company's logistics network.
Amazon's presence in Illinois supports over 30,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and professional services. One notable example is our Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program, which supports aspiring entrepreneurs as they build and scale their own delivery businesses. Because they know their communities best, they build teams and a driver network from within their communities, leading to both good jobs in these communities and good service for local customers. While DSPs as independent businesses hire and manage their own employees, they receive support from Amazon to help them be successful.
Amazon also provides a powerful opportunity for Illinois's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2025, Illinois-based independent sellers sold more than 152 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $415,000 in annual sales.
These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. Illinois ranks in the top 10 states where independent sellers support the most jobs. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables Illinois's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.
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