Since 2019, we’ve invested more than $2.5 billion in our safety efforts, including innovations, ergonomic improvements, and training programs. One of the keys to continuously improving safety year after year is our Prevention Through Design approach, which applies engineering controls to reduce or eliminate potential risks before they enter the workplace. An anchor of our safety culture is our Safe to Go philosophy, which guides how our employees operate each day. Safe to Go encourages everyone across our operations to be proactive, and it empowers employees and leaders alike to speak up, slow down, or stop work if something doesn’t feel right.