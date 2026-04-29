These investments include eight fulfillment and sortation centers, seven delivery stations, and a Prime Now fulfillment center, among others. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 10 Whole Foods Market locations across the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, with two facilities featuring on-site solar power and a wind farm powering its operations across Oregon. Since 2011, Amazon's data center investments total $54.8 billion—including data centers and fiber networks—to support businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.

