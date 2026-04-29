Key takeaways

  • Amazon has invested $60 billion in Oregon since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
  • The company has contributed $35+ billion to the state's economy.
  • Amazon partners with seven Oregon educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
For more than 30 years, Amazon has been investing across the United States, strengthening local economies, and creating opportunities for communities nationwide. Oregon is a prime example of this commitment, with Amazon building a substantial presence in the state since 2010.
inside a data center in eastern Oregon. Data center engineer troubleshooting with computerFidel Contreras, data center technician in eastern Oregon.
Today, Oregon serves as a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon, with investments spanning from fulfillment centers to Whole Foods Market retail locations and extensive cloud computing infrastructure. The company's economic impact extends beyond direct employment, supporting thousands of additional jobs, and helping local businesses reach customers around the world.
Here are four ways Amazon is investing in Oregon:

Page overview

Investing in our employees

1
Investing in our employees
2
Investing in workforce development and upskilling
3
Building infrastructure across Oregon
4
Empowering Oregon's small businesses
1.
Investing in our employees

Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Operations employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.

Beyond direct jobs, Amazon's presence in Oregon supports approximately 30,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and professional services.

Smiling woman wearing glasses and red headband working in Amazon fulfillment facility

Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees

Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.

2.
Investing in workforce development and upskilling

Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.

A teacher and a teacher observing a computer that is open and laid on a desk top.A student and teacher Pete Hernberg. With AWS, Hernberg created the Data Center Technician Training Program, which prepares local people with no previous tech experience for careers in the cloud.

In Oregon, Amazon partners with seven educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.

A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.

8 free skills training programs that help Amazon employees land higher-paying roles

Over 425,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. participated in a skills training program since 2019.

3.
Building infrastructure across Oregon

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $60 billion in Oregon's infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing $35 billion to the state's gross domestic product.

These investments include eight fulfillment and sortation centers, seven delivery stations, and a Prime Now fulfillment center, among others. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 10 Whole Foods Market locations across the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, with two facilities featuring on-site solar power and a wind farm powering its operations across Oregon. Since 2011, Amazon's data center investments total $54.8 billion—including data centers and fiber networks—to support businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.

4.
Empowering Oregon's small businesses

Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for Oregon's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2025, Oregon-based independent sellers sold more than 41 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $325,000 in annual sales.

A photo of cookies decorated as AWS Think Big logos and robots cooling on cooling racks. A baker is standing behind the cookies.Alma Nuñez Lezama, owner of Xocolatl Bakery, and her son Alberto.

These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables Oregon's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.

An Amazon delivery van is parked on the side of a road next to a pasture of cattle.

Amazon’s bringing faster Prime delivery speeds to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities

More customers than ever will be able to shop a wide range of popular items, including everyday essentials, for delivery within hours.

Amazon's investment in Oregon reflects the company's broader commitment to creating economic opportunity across America. Through job creation, workforce development, infrastructure investments, and small business support, Amazon continues to partner with communities throughout Oregon to build a stronger, more resilient local economy.

Read more about how Amazon is investing in Oregon and in the U.S.

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