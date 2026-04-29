- We’ve invested more than $60 billion in Oregon, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, resulting in $35 billion contributed to the state’s economy, boosting GDP.
- Amazon’s employees across operations facilities and data centers have driven economic growth and created opportunities in communities throughout Oregon—from rural towns to metro areas.
- Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $15.4 billion to the state's GDP since 2010 and in 2025 AWS contributed $71.3 million in property taxes and fee payments, reinforcing the company's economic presence in the region.
4 ways Amazon is investing in Oregon
Amazon’s investments are boosting the Beaver State’s economy while creating opportunities for Oregonians.
Amazon in your community
Docuseries shows what it’s like having data centers in eastern Oregon
Watch how local people in eastern Oregon's lives are being changed for the better by the cloud—in unexpected ways.
Unlocking opportunities
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
For many employees, Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
Amazon's skills training programs are helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.