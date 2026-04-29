  • $60 billion+ invested in Orego
    Building a stronger economy
    We’ve invested more than $60 billion in Oregon, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, resulting in $35 billion contributed to the state’s economy, boosting GDP.
  • 14,000+ full- and part-time employees in Oregon.
    Supporting good jobs
    Amazon’s employees across operations facilities and data centers have driven economic growth and created opportunities in communities throughout Oregon—from rural towns to metro areas.
  • Infographic: $54.8 billion invested in data center infrastructure in eastern Oregon
    Spurring economic growth
    Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $15.4 billion to the state's GDP since 2010 and in 2025 AWS contributed $71.3 million in property taxes and fee payments, reinforcing the company's economic presence in the region.
Hermiston Oregon water tower with logo featuring watermelon and tagline Where Life is Sweet at sunset

4 ways Amazon is investing in Oregon

Amazon’s investments are boosting the Beaver State’s economy while creating opportunities for Oregonians. 

Learn more
Amazon in your community
Large cylindrical storage tanks in arid landscape with construction equipment
Amazon invests $235 million to bring more clean water to Oregon communities
Amazon employees presenting new renderings of solar
Community organizations celebrate completion of Amazon-funded solar project in eastern Oregon
Amazon Think Big Space in eastern Oregon
Eastern Oregon students participate in global Think Big Circle to connect young STEM learners worldwide
Group photo of diverse individuals in front of Amazon logo backdrop
Amazon's community initiatives create lasting impact in eastern Oregon
Blue Mountain cc

Docuseries shows what it’s like having data centers in eastern Oregon

Watch how local people in eastern Oregon's lives are being changed for the better by the cloud—in unexpected ways.

Watch now
Unlocking opportunities
AWS cloud-computing skills programs.
Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work
Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.
Amazon employee
5 awesome health benefits many Amazon employees can start using on their first day
For many employees, Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
megan coghlan a process assistant at amazon standing in the foreground of an amazon fulfillment center. she is smiling with her hands on her hips and wearing yellow safety vest
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
AWS Skill Builder platform shown on computer, offering AI and cloud training
Amazon's skills training programs are helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.