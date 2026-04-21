  • Illinois investment
    Building a stronger economy
    We’ve invested more than $40 billion in Illinois, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments support jobs across fulfillment centers and corporate offices, empower small business owners, and strengthen communities through partnerships statewide.
  • Illinois investment
    Supporting good local jobs
    From fulfillment center positions to corporate roles, to delivery opportunities, and Whole Foods Markets, we offer career paths for diverse skill sets and experiences.
  • Illinois investment
    Empowering local businesses
    The small businesses, suppliers, and vendors we rely on every day have created thousands of jobs for Illinoisans. This includes our Delivery Service Partners who build driver networks from within their communities to safely deliver packages across Illinois.
Chicago skyline aerial drone view from above lake Michigan.

5 ways Amazon is investing in Illinois

Amazon's investments are boosting the Prairie State’s economy while creating opportunities for Illinoisans.

Learn more
Amazon in your community
Self-service kiosk with 'Tap card to pay' screen and customer purchasing Sprite, just walk out technology
Amazon's portable Just Walk Out lanes bring checkout-free shopping to Wrigley Field
Enhanced RFID lanes deploy in hours at events as the technology expands to hundreds of locations worldwide.
Young students smiling in classroom with colorful books behind
Amazon and the Learning Technology Center of Illinois partner to bring AI education programs students
Through a partnership with Playlab AI, Amazon is helping educators and students across the U.S. gain hands-on experience with AI while participating in the White House Presidential AI Challenge.
A photo of an event attendee sitting in a theater. The Amazon Literary Partnership logo overlays the photo.
Amazon Literary Partnership grants Chicago Humanities Festival
Amazon awards 93 grants to organizations across the country that support writers and underrepresented voices.
Carsten CEO, Barbara Vanderkloot and Mary Elisa Calvano, SVP of Operations.
How Chicago company Carstens expanded their product line based on Amazon customer feedback

Amazon in the news in Illinois

Unlocking opportunities
Team members in safety gear at Amazon facility
Amazon delivers another strong year of safety progress, making our workplaces even safer for our employees
Amazon has reduced workplace injury rates by 43% since 2019, reflecting our continued focus on safety excellence.
Smiling woman wearing glasses and red headband working in Amazon fulfillment facility
Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees
Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.
A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.
8 free skills training programs that help Amazon employees land higher-paying roles
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.
megan coghlan a process assistant at amazon standing in the foreground of an amazon fulfillment center. she is smiling with her hands on her hips and wearing yellow safety vest
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.