- We’ve invested more than $40 billion in Illinois, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments support jobs across fulfillment centers and corporate offices, empower small business owners, and strengthen communities through partnerships statewide.
- From fulfillment center positions to corporate roles, to delivery opportunities, and Whole Foods Markets, we offer career paths for diverse skill sets and experiences.
- The small businesses, suppliers, and vendors we rely on every day have created thousands of jobs for Illinoisans. This includes our Delivery Service Partners who build driver networks from within their communities to safely deliver packages across Illinois.
5 ways Amazon is investing in Illinois
Amazon's investments are boosting the Prairie State’s economy while creating opportunities for Illinoisans.
Amazon in your community
Enhanced RFID lanes deploy in hours at events as the technology expands to hundreds of locations worldwide.
Amazon and the Learning Technology Center of Illinois partner to bring AI education programs students
Through a partnership with Playlab AI, Amazon is helping educators and students across the U.S. gain hands-on experience with AI while participating in the White House Presidential AI Challenge.
Amazon awards 93 grants to organizations across the country that support writers and underrepresented voices.
Amazon in the news in Illinois
Unlocking opportunities
Amazon delivers another strong year of safety progress, making our workplaces even safer for our employees
Amazon has reduced workplace injury rates by 43% since 2019, reflecting our continued focus on safety excellence.
Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees
Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs.
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.