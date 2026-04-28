With Join the chat, customers move from listening to participating. At any point in the episode, they can ask a question such as “Is this coffee maker better for a beginner or someone with barista experience?” or “Do people find this sweater itchy?” or "Is this product dishwasher safe?" The AI hosts incorporate the question into the conversation, deliver a tailored response grounded in product details, customer reviews, and other publicly available information, and then seamlessly continue the episode. Customers aren't interrupting the experience—they're part of it.