In the following excerpt from Amazon's first quarter earnings call, Andy Jassy discusses how the Stores team continues to innovate and deliver for customers:
Units grew 15% year-over-year—the highest we’ve seen since the tail-end of covid lockdowns.
We continued expanding selection, including more than 600 new notable brands.
Our Grocery business continues to grow quickly across both perishables and non-perishables and, with more than $150 billion in gross sales in 2025, we’re now the second largest grocer in the U.S.
We offer perishables delivered same day alongside millions of other items in more than 2,300 cities and towns across the U.S., with more to come. Prime members are loving the convenience of getting fresh groceries alongside other products they’re buying on Amazon, and perishables sales have grown over 40x year-over-year and make up nine of the top ten most-ordered items for Same-Day Delivery where the service is available. Customers shopping Same-Day perishables build larger baskets—adding nearly 3x as many items to their order—and spend over 80% more than customers who don't.
Whole Foods Market also continues to accelerate, with over 550 stores today and 100 more coming in the next few years.
We remain committed to meeting or beating other retailers on price, and, in Q1, the average prices of products offered on Amazon.com decreased compared to the same period last year. Prime Day will take place in most countries in June, which will bring Prime Members even more savings across every category.
We continue to find new ways to speed up delivery for customers in both cities and rural areas.
We offer millions of items available for same-day delivery with Prime—up to 40x the selection of a typical big box retail store—and we’ve delivered more than 1 billion items same day or overnight so far this year. We’re also making delivery even faster, recently announcing one and three-hour delivery options on over 90,000 items—with one-hour delivery available in hundreds of cities and towns, three-hour delivery in 2,000+ cities and towns, and more on the way.
And we continue to expand our ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, which offers delivery in 30 minutes or less on thousands of items. It started last year in India—where orders are increasing 25% month-over-month with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency once they start using it. The service is now available to tens of millions of customers across nine countries, with more to come as well.
The Stores team also continues to innovate and deliver for customers with AI.
We launched Health AI—a 24/7 AI-powered personal health agent, backed by One Medical clinicians, that gives U.S. customers instant clinical guidance and takes action with their permission, from booking appointments to managing prescriptions to facilitating medical treatment with a real One Medical provider.
Rufus, our agentic AI shopping assistant, continues to resonate with customers. Rufus can research products, track prices, and auto-buy products in our store when they reach a set price. Monthly active users are up over 115% and engagement is up nearly 400% year-over-year.
And we recently introduced a new AI experience for sellers in Seller Central that dynamically generates a custom, personalized visualization of data, key insights, and scenarios tailored to the seller’s goals. It’s early, but the initial response and feedback are very strong.
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