Key takeaways
- Amazon plans to invest more than €15 billion in France over three years, from 2026 to 2028.
- This investment will create more than 7,000 permanent jobs across the country.
- Amazon is France's leading net direct job creator since 2010, with more than 25,000 permanent employees and supporting over 100,000 total jobs.
Amazon has announced its plans to invest more than €15 billion in France over three years, between 2026 and 2028—its largest investment in the country to date.
These investments cover infrastructure spending and operating expenses, including the construction of new logistics centers, investments in our existing network, and the development of our cloud and AI capabilities in France.
As a result of these investments, Amazon will create more than 7,000 permanent jobs across the country. Job creation begins as early as 2026 with the upcoming opening of three distribution centers in Illiers-Combray (1,000 permanent jobs), Beauvais (1,000 permanent jobs), and Colombier-Saugnieu (3,000 permanent jobs), followed by the launch of a distribution center in Ensisheim (2,000 permanent jobs) in late 2027.
Jean-Baptiste Thomas, Amazon’s Country Manager in France, said, "This investment plan of more than €15 billion carries a clear ambition: to be ever more useful to the French people and the French economy.
“This means faster deliveries, wider selection, and low prices accessible everywhere in France—all with a reduced environmental footprint through a proximity-based logistics network. These investments will directly benefit local communities, with more than 7,000 permanent jobs created, while allowing the French businesses that rely on our marketplace, technologies, and cloud and AI solutions to grow.
“This is our most significant commitment to France in over 25 years and tangible proof of our confidence in the country's economic and technological future."
Nicolas Forissier, France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, said, "This massive investment by Amazon sends a very strong signal: our country attracts, and more importantly, it gives investors the confidence to commit for the long term. Behind these 15 billion euros, there are thousands of jobs, local communities going forward, and concrete opportunities for our businesses. We will continue our efforts to make France a European leader in commerce and innovation."
Benefits for customers
These investments will directly benefit French customers by strengthening Amazon’s logistics capabilities to offer faster deliveries on a wider product selection. Amazon delivered over 170 million items same-day or next-day to Prime members in France in 2025—a record reflecting continuous improvement in speed and convenience.
On average, Prime members saved approximately €140 through fast, free deliveries, more than twice the cost of an annual membership. By expanding our logistics network across the country, Amazon is bringing inventory closer to consumers, reducing delivery times while maintaining low prices year-round.
Cutting-edge AI determines where, when, and which products to stock, placing the right selection closest to customers for faster deliveries and shorter distances. This expansion ensures customers in all regions of France benefit from Amazon's investments.
Benefits for the French economy
These investments will have a significant impact on the French economy and its territories. Beyond the creation of more than 7,000 permanent jobs distributed across the country, Amazon's logistics network contributes directly to local vitality through employment, economic activity, and tax revenues.
The tax contribution from Amazon's logistics facilities in France amounts to millions of euros annually for the largest sites, as demonstrated by the latest distribution center we opened in Augny, near Metz: 4,000 jobs created in one year, the leading employer in the Moselle department, and €2.5 million in local tax contributions in 2023.
The four new distribution centers opening in 2026 and 2027 will generate similar economic and fiscal benefits for their respective territories.
These investments will also support the growth of tens of thousands of French businesses that either sell on Amazon.fr or gain access to cloud infrastructure and AI tools through AWS. By developing AI capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, we enable French businesses of all sizes to benefit from innovations that strengthen their competitiveness and growth, both in France and internationally.
Benefits for the environment
These investments are part of Amazon’s ongoing commitment to the energy transition and the decarbonization of its operations in France.
In 2019, Amazon made a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. To deliver on this commitment, Amazon has built a logistics model based on proximity to customers. Today, we operate a network of more than 35 logistics sites across France. By expanding our network and bringing inventory closer to consumers, we reduce delivery distances and therefore emissions—while offering faster delivery.
The impact is measurable, as illustrated by the Amazon site in Augny in northeast France. Bringing inventory closer to customers through this new distribution center reduces the distance traveled by packages by 25% on average, resulting in a reduction of 81 grams of CO2 per package shipped from the site.
This investment plan also supports our efforts to decarbonize our entire delivery chain with the development of rail and intermodal transport between our sites and the deployment of low-carbon delivery solutions for the last mile. In more than 20 French cities, more than two out of three packages are already delivered by electric vehicles, cargo bikes, or on foot.
Benefits for Amazon employees
These investments will directly benefit Amazon employees.
The integration of the latest AI and robotics technologies into the existing logistics network improves employee well-being and safety at Amazon sites. Robotic technologies reduce repetitive motions, long-distance walking, and heavy lifting, freeing up time for employees to focus on higher-value tasks such as problem-solving, quality control, and process improvement.
The creation of new centers will also offer greater career development opportunities, with new positions open to internal mobility, particularly in innovative fields such as robotics, mechatronic engineering, and advanced technologies.
Amazon offers competitive salaries and has committed to an ambitious €50 million investment plan to train its employees in France by 2030. Since 2021, more than 5,500 Amazon employees working in our logistics sites have benefited from company-supported degree or certification training through several flagship initiatives such as L'École Amazon, offering logistics qualifications ranging from vocational certificates to two-year degrees, and the Career Choice program.
Amazon in France: 25 years of commitment to consumers, French businesses, and territories
Amazon is France's leading net direct job creator since 2010, with more than 25,000 permanent employees and supporting over 100,000 total jobs. The company ranks among the top 50 direct tax contributors and supports tens of thousands of French businesses. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than €30 billion in France across logistics infrastructure, technology, and operations.
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