Amazon works hard to support brands of all sizes, offering omnichannel advertising platforms and innovative AI tools that invent and deliver for advertisers.
On Amazon’s most recent quarterly earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explained the strategy that’s powering that growth:
We continue working to be the best place for brands of all sizes to grow their businesses, and we're pleased with the continued strong growth across our full funnel offerings, generating $17.2 billion of revenue in the quarter, and up 22% year-over-year.
Forrester recently recognized Amazon Ads as a leader in omnichannel advertising platforms, with unmatched supply and insights for connected TV and commerce media.
We deepened our Netflix partnership with Amazon Audiences, which enables advertisers to apply Amazon’s exclusive signals from shopping, browsing, and streaming to Netflix’s highly-engaged viewers to reach the right audiences and drive even stronger performance.
We also partnered with Comcast Advertising to expand local advertising to thousands of brands; and, expanded interactive video ad capabilities to partners starting with Samsung TVs.
For example, we expanded Creative Agent, an agentic partner that plans and executes the entire ad creative process, to Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, and the UK.
And, we recently introduced Sponsored Product and Brand prompts in Rufus that help brands showcase products, and customers make more informed buying decisions. It’s early, but we’re seeing nearly 20% of shoppers who interact with a brand prompt in Rufus continue the conversation about that brand.
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